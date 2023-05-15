Owner of Dundee barbers ‘deflated’ as business hit by second break-in

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of a Dundee barbers says she feels “deflated” after her business was hit by a break-in for the second time.

More than £150 was stolen from Lovett’s Barbers on Exchange Street between 5am and 6am on Monday.

Co-owner Emily Mckendrick says video footage shows the culprit gaining entry after smashing the glass panelled door with a brick.

She says the thief can be seen crawling through the broken panel before rummaging through the till and making off with the cash.

The shop was forced to cancel appointments on Monday morning while police carried out their investigations, but reopened at around 11am.

Officers hunting for the thief say they are following a “positive line of inquiry”.

It comes after a break-in at the Lovett’s branch in Broughty Ferry last January, which saw £10,000 worth of equipment stolen.

It is also the second time in recent weeks that a business on Exchange Street has been targeted after The Selkie restaurant was broken into.

Emily, 29, says she rushed to the barbers after a client, who was passing by the premises at around 6am, alerted her to the smashed door.

She said: “I headed down there straight away.

Thief ‘only inside for two minutes’

“We have got CCTV in the shop so you can see the whole thing.

“The guy smashes the window on the front door with a brick and climbs in that way.

“Then he rummages in the till and leaves with £150 – it was all the money we had in the shop.

“He was only inside for two minutes.”

Emily owns the barbers – along with branches in Broughty Ferry and Aberdeen – with Liam Thomson.

She added: “We have a shop in Broughty Ferry which was broken into last year, so that’s both shops now.

“I am in shock. I just feel deflated it has happened again.

“We are going to get an alarm system installed now.

“I don’t know what else we can do.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on Exchange Street, Dundee, around 7.55am on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”