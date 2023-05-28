Man charged with several offences after police called to Dundee disturbance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged with several offences after police were called to a disturbance in Dundee.

Officers attended High Street in Lochee at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

Several police vans were spotted on the street.

The nature of the disturbance or the alleged offences has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 4.30pm on Saturday, police in Dundee were called to the High Street area of Lochee, following a report of a disturbance.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences, and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”