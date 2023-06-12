Boy, 14, hurt in Dundee hit and run involving stolen car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Boy, 14, hurt in Dundee hit and run involving stolen car

The teenager received treatment at Ninewells Hospital.

By James Simpson
South Road Dundee where a hit and run left a teenager needing hospital treatment.
The incident happened on South Road. Image: Google Street View

A 14-year-old boy has been injured in a Dundee hit and run involving a stolen car.

Police and paramedics were called to South Road, near the junction with Kirk Street in Lochee, shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

The teenager was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Officer are now trying to trace the driver of the car involved – a white Vauxhall Antara – which had been reported as stolen and failed to stop after the crash.

The vehicle has now been recovered.

‘It’s vital we find who was driving’

Constable Derek Miller said: “It’s vital we find out who was driving the white Vauxhall Antara at the time of the crash and I’m appealing for anyone with information, or who saw what happened, to come forward.

“I would also ask those with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the South Road area around 3.15pm on Sunday, to please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2255 on June 11 2023.

More from Dundee

A car burnt out after being stolen and dumped in a field
Top cop reveals why police are 'limited' in tackling Dundee car crimes
General view of the old Tay Taxis office on Clepington Road
Jimmy Marr bids to turn former Dundee taxi office into convenience store
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Tay Road Bridge roadworks live traffic camera Picture shows; Tay Road Bridge roadworks live traffic camera. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Tay Road Bridge roadworks: Live traffic camera
Newport resident Suzi Morrow
'People rely on the Tay Bridge': How are commuters preparing for a summer of…
4
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court.
High risk creep who brought sex toys to meet 'child' in Dundee jailed for…
The Claypotts Garage in Dundee pictured in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee garages picture gallery provides fuel for drive down memory lane
2
Police sealed off several roads in Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied
Two men taken to hospital after Broughty Ferry 'disturbance'
Train services to Fife, Dundee and Aberdeen affected after fault closed line near to Aberdour. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Train services resume to Fife and Dundee after earlier fault closed the line
First Minister Humza Yousaf helped celebrate Big Noise Douglas at a special performance on Saturday
Big Noise Douglas: First Minister joins fifth birthday celebrations three months on from funding…
2
Firefighters demonstrate in Glenrothes against fire service cuts.
Dundee firefighters issue 'call to arms' ahead of city centre demonstration against cuts