Boy, 14, hurt in Dundee hit and run involving stolen car

A 14-year-old boy has been injured in a Dundee hit and run involving a stolen car.

Police and paramedics were called to South Road, near the junction with Kirk Street in Lochee, shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

The teenager was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Officer are now trying to trace the driver of the car involved – a white Vauxhall Antara – which had been reported as stolen and failed to stop after the crash.

The vehicle has now been recovered.

‘It’s vital we find who was driving’

Constable Derek Miller said: “It’s vital we find out who was driving the white Vauxhall Antara at the time of the crash and I’m appealing for anyone with information, or who saw what happened, to come forward.

“I would also ask those with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the South Road area around 3.15pm on Sunday, to please review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2255 on June 11 2023.