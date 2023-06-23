Dundee Best pictures from final day of Dundee University’s 2023 graduations Students from the School of Science and Engineering, Student Services and Schools of Dentistry and Medicine received their awards on Friday. Graduating in Medicine, Nicola O'Neill, 24, Alison Gourlay, 24, Kirsty Griffiths, 24, Elizabeth Edmondson, 24, Mhairi Millar, 24, and Katie Macdonell, 24. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald Share Best pictures from final day of Dundee University’s 2023 graduations Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4500052/dundee-university-graduations-2023-pictures-final-day/ Copy Link The final day of graduation ceremonies at Dundee University has taken place at the Caird Hall. Friday morning’s service welcomed back students from the School of Science and Engineering as well as members from Student Services. In the afternoon, students from the Schools of Dentistry and Medicine received their honours. Afterwards, graduates took the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family and former classmates with photos at City Square. It follows three other days of ceremonies throughout the week. Our photographers Kim Cessford and Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments. The pipe band from the High School of Dundee played as the new graduates emerged from the Caird Hall in the morning ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Happy new graduates after the ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson New graduates after the ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson New graduate Martha Asiimwe. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The pipe band from the High School of Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson A happy day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson John McIntosh (Mechanical Engineering) and his nephew Ollie McIntosh-Young. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Smiles all day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Sharika Sudumar (Masters in Bio Medicinal engineering) Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Mechanical Engineering students pose for a photograph on the steps of the Caird Hall. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Happy new graduate. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Off to celebrate with friends and family. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Time to celebrate. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson A very proud day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Left to right – Shravan Venkat and Sharika Sudumar (both Masters Bio Mechanical Engineering) Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Pavithra Mesthrigie (MSc Industrial Engineering and Management) Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson New graduate Martha Asiimwe. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Group shot of happy graduates and their families. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson View of the celebrations at the City Square in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Amy Mann (Mechanical Engineering) was the standout with her squid hat. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson New graduate Martha Asiimwe. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Left – right is Michele Kilbane and Moira Stephens (both graduated in Education Assistive Technician) Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Left to right is Szilard Papp and Luis Romo (both Mechanical Engineering and Renewables) Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Left to right is Alisha Urquhart and Cat Scotchman (both graduated in Anatomical Sciences) Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Max Vassiljev gained a 1st Class Honours in Mechanical Engineering. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Civil Engineering graduates. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson A picture for the family album. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Graduations leaving Caird Hall at the afternoon ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The graduates are piped out to go and celebrate with family. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Family and friends watching graduates leave Caird Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The High School of Dundee pipe the graduates out. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduates smiling for the camera. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Big laughs all round. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Smile for the camera. Friday 23rd June, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduating with an BMSC in Healthcare Improvement Shyla Sharma, Ellie McMichael, Kate Hannen and Emma McPherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduates go to find their families to celebrate. Friday 23rd June, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson This crowd graduate in Medicine and pop some champers to celebrate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduate about to embrace very proud family member. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduating with an MSC in Phycology Therapies and Primary Care is Anupriya Vyas with daughter Riya Srivastava and husband Rajkamal Srivastava. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduates smiling for the crowd. Friday 23rd June, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Huge smiles all day long. Friday 23rd June, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduating in Dentistry, Emily McAlpine, 24, Sophie Herd, 23, Shannon Polson, 23 and Iona Goldie, 24. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Big hugs all day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson