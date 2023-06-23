Best pictures from final day of Dundee University’s 2023 graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from final day of Dundee University’s 2023 graduations

Students from the School of Science and Engineering, Student Services and Schools of Dentistry and Medicine received their awards on Friday.

Graduating in Medicine, Nicola O'Neill, 24, Alison Gourlay, 24, Kirsty Griffiths, 24, Elizabeth Edmondson, 24, Mhairi Millar, 24, and Katie Macdonell, 24. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

The final day of graduation ceremonies at Dundee University has taken place at the Caird Hall.

Friday morning’s service welcomed back students from the School of Science and Engineering as well as members from Student Services.

In the afternoon, students from the Schools of Dentistry and Medicine received their honours.

Afterwards, graduates took the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family and former classmates with photos at City Square.

It follows three other days of ceremonies throughout the week.

Our photographers Kim Cessford and Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments.

The pipe band from the High School of Dundee played as the new graduates emerged from the Caird Hall in the morning ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Happy new graduates after the ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New graduates after the ceremony. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New graduate Martha Asiimwe. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The pipe band from the High School of Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A happy day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
John McIntosh (Mechanical Engineering) and his nephew Ollie McIntosh-Young. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Smiles all day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Sharika Sudumar (Masters in Bio Medicinal engineering) Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mechanical Engineering students pose for a photograph on the steps of the Caird Hall. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Happy new graduate. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Off to celebrate with friends and family. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Time to celebrate. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A very proud day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Left to right –  Shravan Venkat and Sharika Sudumar (both Masters Bio Mechanical Engineering) Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pavithra Mesthrigie (MSc Industrial Engineering and Management) Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New graduate Martha Asiimwe. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Group shot of happy graduates and their families. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
View of the celebrations at the City Square in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Amy Mann (Mechanical Engineering) was the standout with her squid hat. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New graduate Martha Asiimwe. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Left – right is Michele Kilbane and Moira Stephens (both graduated in Education Assistive Technician) Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Left to right is Szilard Papp and Luis Romo (both Mechanical Engineering and Renewables) Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Left to right is Alisha Urquhart and Cat Scotchman (both graduated in Anatomical Sciences) Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Max Vassiljev gained a 1st Class Honours in Mechanical Engineering. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Civil Engineering graduates. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A picture for the family album. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Graduations leaving Caird Hall at the afternoon ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The graduates are piped out to go and celebrate with family. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Family and friends watching graduates leave Caird Hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The High School of Dundee pipe the graduates out. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduates smiling for the camera. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Big laughs all round. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Smile for the camera. Friday 23rd June, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduating with an BMSC in Healthcare Improvement Shyla Sharma, Ellie McMichael, Kate Hannen and Emma McPherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduates go to find their families to celebrate. Friday 23rd June, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
This crowd graduate in Medicine and pop some champers to celebrate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduate about to embrace very proud family member. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduating with an MSC in Phycology Therapies and Primary Care is Anupriya Vyas with daughter Riya Srivastava and husband Rajkamal Srivastava. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduates smiling for the crowd. Friday 23rd June, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Huge smiles all day long. Friday 23rd June, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduating in Dentistry, Emily McAlpine, 24, Sophie Herd, 23, Shannon Polson, 23 and Iona Goldie, 24. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Big hugs all day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

 

