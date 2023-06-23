Best pictures from final day of Dundee University’s 2023 graduations

The final day of graduation ceremonies at Dundee University has taken place at the Caird Hall.

Friday morning’s service welcomed back students from the School of Science and Engineering as well as members from Student Services.

In the afternoon, students from the Schools of Dentistry and Medicine received their honours.

Afterwards, graduates took the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family and former classmates with photos at City Square.

It follows three other days of ceremonies throughout the week.

Our photographers Kim Cessford and Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments.