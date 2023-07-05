Dundee teenager reported missing found safe and well

A Dundee teenager who had been reported missing has been found safe and well.

Officers had appealed for help to find Kharis Robertson, 15,

She was last seen around 1am in the Merton Avenue area of the city.

In an update after 3pm on Wednesday a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that Kharis Robertson, 15, reported missing from Dundee, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal.”