Armed police descend on Dundee flats

Armed police swooped on a Dundee block of flats during an operation on Thursday.

Up to five police units descended on Kerr Street in Lochee at around 8.30am as shocked neighbours looked on.

Witnesses said armed officers were carrying “big guns” as they entered a block of flats whilst residents were told to get back inside.

Speaking to The Courier, a number of locals said the operation lasted about two hours before police left the scene.

‘Officers entered the block with boxes’

One woman said: “We woke up this morning to armed police outside the blocks.

“They were carrying big guns, we were wondering what the hell was going on.

“An older chap went out to the bin but he was told by police to get back inside.

“When the armed police left plain clothed officers entered the block with boxes.

“There was just complete and utter shock at what was going on – the street is so quiet.”

Another resident said there were six armed police in the street during the incident.

Armed police said nothing to worry about

He said: “There were no sirens, I’d come out and saw the armed cops and asked if everything was okay.

“They informed me there was nothing to worry about, the street is deathly quietly so I was certainly shocked to see what was going on.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.