Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being stuck by car in Dundee city centre

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being stuck by car in Dundee city centre.

Police closed off a section of Euclid Crescent, near The McManus, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A member of the public said they saw a casualty on the road who was being tended to by police and paramedics.

The road remained closed for over an hour, as the patient was conveyed to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquires into the crash were ongoing.

Police closed road

One man told the The Courier he was alerted to the collision at around 2.45am.

He said: “There was a number of blue flashing lights just outside the Dundee High School building.

“I saw there was a male on the ground and he was being tended to by both police and paramedics.

“I hope the guy is alright.

“The road was closed for well over an hour before it reopened.”

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the road reopened shortly after 4am.

She said: “Around 2.50 am on Saturday, July 15, 2023, we received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car at Meadowside, Dundee.

“The male pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“The road reopened around 4.20am. Inquiries are ongoing.”