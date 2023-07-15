Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being stuck by car in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being stuck by car in Dundee city centre

Police closed off a section of Euclid Crescent, near The McManus, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

By James Simpson
Police on Euclid Crescent, Dundee. Image: Ray Walker
Police on Euclid Crescent, Dundee. Image: Ray Walker

A male pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being stuck by car in Dundee city centre.

Police closed off a section of Euclid Crescent, near The McManus, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A member of the public said they saw a casualty on the road who was being tended to by police and paramedics.

The road remained closed for over an hour, as the patient was conveyed to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquires into the crash were ongoing.

Police closed road

One man told the The Courier he was alerted to the collision at around 2.45am.

He said: “There was a number of blue flashing lights just outside the Dundee High School building.

“I saw there was a male on the ground and he was being tended to by both police and paramedics.

“I hope the guy is alright.

“The road was closed for well over an hour before it reopened.”

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the road reopened shortly after 4am.

She said: “Around 2.50 am on Saturday, July 15, 2023, we received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a car at Meadowside, Dundee.

“The male pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“The road reopened around 4.20am. Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. A Better Place feature Picture shows; Jacob Topen and Ibrahim Clayton, Book of Jam. A Better Place set. Supplied by Book of Jam Date; Unknown
Comedy duo feature alongside Ricky Gervais and showcase 'Dundee humour' in new BBC film
Police outside an address on Cumnock Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 55, in Dundee
Matthew Watt.
Dundee art student caught with obscene child abuse images spared jail
Shona Robison: Resignation of Mhairi Black was 'wake-up' call for politics
Stock was damaged during the flooding at Room 39 on Dura Street. Image: Wendy Sturrock
Dundee business owner's disbelief as neighbouring flats flood shop for NINTH time
Professor Huw Jones, formerly of the University of Dundee, has died.
Obituary: Professor Huw Jones, former Dean of Faculty of Arts at University of Dundee
Brian Cox.
Dundee's Brian Cox reveals he will never retire and will 'keep going until he…
Lesley Peebles, centre, with her children Heather and Stuart.
Lesley Peebles: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry nurse and mum-of-two
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Car thief Picture shows; Michael Harding. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Raging Dundee thief threatened to petrol bomb victim's car
Hannah McLaughlan, Holly Prowse, Jennifer McCann and Hannah Reid were in court to see their attacker Logan Doig sentenced. Image: Supplied
Survivors of victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig make powerful plea after waiving anonymity