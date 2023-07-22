Armed police descend on Dundee street following report of a ‘man with firearm’

Armed police descended on a Dundee street after receiving reports of a man with a firearm.

Police attended the Happyhillock Road area of the city just after 6pm on Friday, but established it was a false alarm.

No one was arrested or injured following the call out.

The call was found to have been made with “good intent”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.10pm on Friday, July 21, we received a report of a man in possession of a firearm in the Happyhillock Road area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and inquiries were carried out.

“This was found to be a false call with good intent.”