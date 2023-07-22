Dundee Armed police descend on Dundee street following report of a ‘man with firearm’ The report was found to have been a false alarm. By Kieran Webster July 22 2023, 11.13am Share Armed police descend on Dundee street following report of a ‘man with firearm’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4578835/armed-police-dundee-street-false-alarm/ Copy Link Police were called to reports of a gunman in the Happyhillock Road area of Dundee. Image Google Street View Armed police descended on a Dundee street after receiving reports of a man with a firearm. Police attended the Happyhillock Road area of the city just after 6pm on Friday, but established it was a false alarm. No one was arrested or injured following the call out. The call was found to have been made with “good intent”. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 6.10pm on Friday, July 21, we received a report of a man in possession of a firearm in the Happyhillock Road area of Dundee. “Officers attended and inquiries were carried out. “This was found to be a false call with good intent.”