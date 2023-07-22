Bryony Duthie: Family spends £33,000 for medical flight to bring her home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Bryony Duthie: Family spends £33,000 for medical flight to bring her home

Over £50,000 has been raised to help Bryony, who remains in intensive care after falling ill on holiday.

By Tom Campbell, PA
Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony
Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony. Image: Stephanie Duthie

Bryony Duthie’s family have spent £33,000 to book a medical flight to bring her home.

Bryony, 18, remains in intensive care after taking ill in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.

The former Monifieth High School pupil suffers from a rare chronic kidney condition and has been treated by doctors at a private hospital since July 16.

Bryony stirred from her coma on Friday but slipped back into unconsciousness with doctors at Vithas Xanit International Hospital Benalmadena unable to remove her from life support.

Her family hope she can be flown from Malaga to Dundee on Thursday July 27 on an IAS Medical plane which is to be equipped like an intensive care unit to keep her alive during the journey.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Bryony’s mum, Stephanie said: “I’m just in a million pieces. We just need to get her home.

“The hospital have told us that they want her to be ventilated when she flies.

“We found a flight company who are willing to fly her home for £33,000 but it’s not until next Thursday.”

Weather could determine flight path

Stephanie, who recently completed a degree in social work, said the pilot plans to fly to Dundee, their nearest airport, provided there is no rain.

If not, a longer runway at Aberdeen, Edinburgh or Glasgow will be used, although this will complicate the journey.

The family is also facing a second estimated medical bill of €27,000 (£23,400) for another nine days of private healthcare in Spain after already being charged more than £13,000 for her first two nights in hospital and initial treatment.

They have set up a fundraising page which has surpassed £50,000.

Bryony’s family thought she had become ill because of her chronic kidney problems, but a CT scan revealed she had pneumonia.

While doctors have been trying to cautiously bring her out of the coma, they fear she could suffer another seizure at any time.

Stephanie, who told The Courier that the family are taking it day-by-day, said: “She’s starting to wake up but when I say that, I mean she’s opening her eyes, she’s not compos mentis.

“She can’t follow commands, like squeeze my finger or anything like that.

“They have now put her back into a coma. It’s really horrible to watch.”

Stephanie fears that Bryony will have to be moved to a state hospital. Image: Stephanie Duthie

Stephanie is also concerned that her daughter, whose father died when she was three, will have to be moved to a state hospital in Spain if she cannot be flown home because the family cannot afford to keep her in private care.

She said: “I’m scared to move her now but it’s three grand a day just to be there.

“Her condition, renal tubular acidosis, is so rare and unique that it’s taken them so long to get her stable.

“We just need to get her home.”

Grateful for the public’s generosity

Ms Duthie thanked the public for their generosity and kind wishes.

She said: “From the bottom of my heart, I just want to say thank you to everybody who has sent anything, from a penny to £100, to those who have shared, who have retweeted.

“We are forever indebted to these people who have donated, we could never say thank you enough.”

