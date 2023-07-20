‘I need my beautiful girl to be OK’: Dundee mum’s agony as daughter continues fight for life in Spain

The mum of a Dundee teenager fighting for her life in Spain says she “needs my beautiful girl to wake up and be OK”.

Bryony Duthie, 18, remains in intensive care after taking ill in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.

Mum Stephanie says she is facing an agonising daily wait for updates on the condition of the former Monifieth High School – as she can only visit her for two hours per day.

Bryony had shown signs of improvement on Wednesday but was placed in another coma after a further seizure.

She is also battling a blood infection and has pneumonia.

Dundee family ‘living day by day’

Speaking to The Courier, Stephanie, 37, said: “As you can imagine this has been an extremely distressing situation.

“We’d been enjoying a family holiday and Bryony deteriorated within a three-hour window.

“As a family we’re living this day by day at the moment, waiting for updates.

“Our doctor has been great at trying to keep us updated.

“There was good news that Bryony was responding to the antibiotics.

“She had been slowly brought out of the coma and was responding to her partner, Lewis, but then she took another seizure.”

Medical staff have undertaken tests, including a brain scan, which revealed the teenager had two small injuries to her brain.

Mum ‘nervous wreck’ waiting for updates in Spain

However, doctors have been unable to establish whether they were caused when she fell ill in Spain, or if they have always been there.

Stephanie said: “The current situation is obviously really worrying.

“We don’t know what is triggering the seizures and, in order to get more answers, we need Bryony to come out of the coma for further tests to be done.

“I just need my beautiful girl to wake up and be OK.

“I’m able to go in and visit Bryony for one hour, twice a day, but as a parent you want to be there all the time.

“I’m a nervous wreck waiting on these updates.”

The family say they have been “overwhelmed” by the response to a fundraising page, set up to help pay for Bryony’s medical bills.

More than £24,000 has been donated and the likes of Dundee FC have shared a link to the page.

The club were extremely saddened to hear that Dundee supporter Bryony Duthie has taken seriously ill whilst in Spain and is in a critical condition in intensive care. The family have set up a gofundme page due to the high medical bills. https://t.co/Z3hJIg9WQr — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 19, 2023

Stephanie added: “I’m overwhelmed and beyond grateful at the donations that have come in so far to support Bryony.

“This is going to be a slow process and obviously we would love to get Bryony home to continue with her treatment.

“At this stage I just want to thank everyone for their continued support and for those who have been sharing our story.”