‘I need my beautiful girl to be OK’: Dundee mum’s agony as daughter continues fight for life in Spain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘I need my beautiful girl to be OK’: Dundee mum’s agony as daughter continues fight for life in Spain

Bryony Duthie remains in intensive care after falling ill on a family holiday.

By James Simpson
Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony
Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony. Image: Stephanie Duthie

The mum of a Dundee teenager fighting for her life in Spain says she “needs my beautiful girl to wake up and be OK”.

Bryony Duthie, 18, remains in intensive care after taking ill in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.

Mum Stephanie says she is facing an agonising daily wait for updates on the condition of the former Monifieth High School – as she can only visit her for two hours per day.

Bryony had shown signs of improvement on Wednesday but was placed in another coma after a further seizure.

She is also battling a blood infection and has pneumonia.

Dundee family ‘living day by day’

Speaking to The Courier, Stephanie, 37, said: “As you can imagine this has been an extremely distressing situation.

“We’d been enjoying a family holiday and Bryony deteriorated within a three-hour window.

“As a family we’re living this day by day at the moment, waiting for updates.

“Our doctor has been great at trying to keep us updated.

Stephanie Duthie with partner Bryony
Stephanie is facing an agonising wait for daily updates on Bryony. Image: Stephanie Duthie

“There was good news that Bryony was responding to the antibiotics.

“She had been slowly brought out of the coma and was responding to her partner, Lewis, but then she took another seizure.”

Medical staff have undertaken tests, including a brain scan, which revealed the teenager had two small injuries to her brain.

Mum ‘nervous wreck’ waiting for updates in Spain

However, doctors have been unable to establish whether they were caused when she fell ill in Spain, or if they have always been there.

Stephanie said: “The current situation is obviously really worrying.

“We don’t know what is triggering the seizures and, in order to get more answers, we need Bryony to come out of the coma for further tests to be done.

“I just need my beautiful girl to wake up and be OK.

Bryony Duthie and partner Lewis Porter
Bryony and partner Lewis Porter. Image: Stephanie Duthie

“I’m able to go in and visit Bryony for one hour, twice a day, but as a parent you want to be there all the time.

“I’m a nervous wreck waiting on these updates.”

The family say they have been “overwhelmed” by the response to a fundraising page, set up to help pay for Bryony’s medical bills.

More than £24,000 has been donated and the likes of Dundee FC have shared a link to the page.

Stephanie added: “I’m overwhelmed and beyond grateful at the donations that have come in so far to support Bryony.

“This is going to be a slow process and obviously we would love to get Bryony home to continue with her treatment.

“At this stage I just want to thank everyone for their continued support and for those who have been sharing our story.”

More from Dundee

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has come under pressure of his commitment to keep the two-child benefit cap. Image: PA
Dundee and Fife among worst hit by two-child cap - see how your area…
Renowned Scottish artist Dennis Buchan has died.
Dennis Buchan: Arbroath born artist and fellow of Royal Scottish Academy dies
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee.
Dundee 'gigafactory' company AMTE Power on brink of administration
We've had a first look inside the new shop at Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
First look at new Overgate Shopping Centre beauty store
The Health Store in Dundee city centre
Family-run Dundee health shop to close within weeks after more than 50 years
A detached cottage, which was formerly the West Ferry railway station, is situated on a prime corner in central Broughty Ferry.
'Unique' former West Ferry railway station turned home has waiting room basement and outside…
Morgan Prior
Police to review why Angus rapist was allowed to work in schools
Road closures will be put in place around Slessor Gardens. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson,
Dundee Slessor Gardens concerts: Full list of city centre road closures and diversions
Allan Fordyce, captain of the 30th Dundee Boys' Brigade. Image: Supplied.
Owner's 'shock' as cash stolen in Dundee charity shop break-in
Union Street to get new decorations as part of the councils 'City Centre Strategic Investment Plan' . Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's Union Street make-over continues with new 'high-level' decorations