Man, 22, ‘viciously attacked by multiple people’ on Arbroath street

A man claims he was “viciously attacked” by multiple people on an Arbroath street.

Kieran Read describes the assault, which happened on Culloden Road on Monday, as “unprovoked”.

The 22-year-old says he suffered multiple injuries to his neck and back during the incident.

He was walking home from the Party Time corner shop when he claims he was set upon.

Claim of mistaken identity in Arbroath attack

He told The Courier: “I was on my way back from the shops when one guy started on me over nothing.

“He must have mistaken me for someone else because there didn’t seem to be a reason for the attack.

“I’m a fighter so the first thing I did was defend myself.

“But the next thing I know people are coming out of every street, including a little old lady who repeatedly hit me with a broomstick.

“I was on the ground and it felt like I had pins and needles all over.”

Kieran says he managed to escape with the help of some friends before police arrived.

He was later taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

‘It’s come at the worst possible time’

In addition to the physical trauma, Kieran says the attack has had an impact on those around him.

He said: “My ex-partner, the mother of our children, has had to take time off work to help.

“I also have seven puppies at home that I need to look after.

“It’s come at the worst possible time.”

Police probe Arbroath assault

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.30pm on Monday, officers were contacted after a 22-year-old man was assaulted on Culloden Road.

“He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”