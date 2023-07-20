Man, 22, ‘viciously attacked by multiple people’ on Arbroath street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man, 22, ‘viciously attacked by multiple people’ on Arbroath street

Kieran Read suffered neck and rib injuries in the assault.

By Andrew Robson
Injury and location of attack at Culloden Street
The attack took place on Culloden Road in Arbroath. Image: Kieran Read/Google Maps

A man claims he was “viciously attacked” by multiple people on an Arbroath street.

Kieran Read describes the assault, which happened on Culloden Road on Monday, as “unprovoked”.

The 22-year-old says he suffered multiple injuries to his neck and back during the incident.

He was walking home from the Party Time corner shop when he claims he was set upon.

Claim of mistaken identity in Arbroath attack

He told The Courier: “I was on my way back from the shops when one guy started on me over nothing.

“He must have mistaken me for someone else because there didn’t seem to be a reason for the attack.

“I’m a fighter so the first thing I did was defend myself.

Injury to neck
Kieran sustained neck injuries as a result of the attack. Image: Kieran Read

“But the next thing I know people are coming out of every street, including a little old lady who repeatedly hit me with a broomstick.

“I was on the ground and it felt like I had pins and needles all over.”

Kieran says he managed to escape with the help of some friends before police arrived.

He was later taken to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance.

‘It’s come at the worst possible time’

In addition to the physical trauma, Kieran says the attack has had an impact on those around him.

He said: “My ex-partner, the mother of our children, has had to take time off work to help.

“I also have seven puppies at home that I need to look after.

“It’s come at the worst possible time.”

Police probe Arbroath assault

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.30pm on Monday, officers were contacted after a 22-year-old man was assaulted on Culloden Road.

“He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Arran McPherson admitted causing Dolores Humphries' death by dangerous driving
Boy racer admits killing Montrose grandmother in high speed crash
Renowned Scottish artist Dennis Buchan has died.
Dennis Buchan: Arbroath born artist and fellow of Royal Scottish Academy dies
Letham Grange continues to decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham Grange owners insist derelict Angus golf resort DOES have a future as new…
Jordan Spieth in Carnoustie during The Open in 2018.
Open champion Jordan Spieth's career took hair-raising turn after Carnoustie barber visit
The No.78 Black Bull Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2. Image: McMedia
Mitchell plans to sizzle in Portugese sun as British GT heads to continent
Jellyfish, Monifieth beach
Jellyfish with 'very nasty' sting washes up on Angus beach
A sign for Reid Park in Forfar.
Woman 'punched by man in Forfar' as police launch probe
The Red Arrows flying over Montrose Air Station
When to see RAF flypasts as Montrose Air Station marks 110th anniversary
Andy Husband at his farm in Angus alongside son, Fraser, as they harvest the blackcurrants. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Angus Ribena grower Andy warns mild winters and wet summers threaten his blackcurrant crop
Andrew Hunter's mask slipped when he brutally murdered his wife in 1987. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Andrew Hunter: Do answers to unsolved murders lie in grave of depraved Carnoustie killer?