Dundee’s West End Campus to reopen following school fire earlier this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s West End Campus to reopen following school fire earlier this month

Dundee City Council has assured the school community the West End Campus will open as normal despite the east stairwell, where the fire started, still being out of bounds.

By Liam Rutherford
Damage caused by the fire at the West End Campus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Damage caused by the fire at the West End Campus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee’s West End Campus is set to reopen after the school holidays following a fire earlier this month.

Dundee City Council has assured the school community the West End Campus will open as normal despite the east stairwell, the site of the July 2 fire, still being out of action.

The campus, on Glenagnes Road, is home to St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Victoria Park Primary and Balgay Hill nursery.

The fire broke out in the east stairwell of the site, taking almost eight hours to extinguish.

Firefighters tackle the blaze at West End Campus in Dundee. Image: Cameron Sutcliffe

Stewart Hunter, convener of the children, families and communities committee, said: “Council staff and contractors are working hard during the summer holidays to clean up and repair the damage.

Cllr Stewart Hunter, convener of children and families services, Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

“The staff and pupils at St Joseph’s and Victoria Park primary schools, as well as Balgay Nursery will have to use one of the three other stairwells to access different levels of the campus, but otherwise probably won’t notice much difference.”

At the time police said the fire was started deliberately and launched an investigation into the incident.

Repairs costs are said to be running into the six figures, with damage being tackled by specialist contractors.

Mr Hunter added: “To be clear it will be business as usual at the start of the new term and St Jospeh’s, Victoria Park and Balgay Nursery will be open with no reduction in the learning environment.”

More from Dundee

The car at the side of the Kingsway after the crash
Kingsway Dundee crash: Four people injured after car hits barrier
Alistair Birse. Image: DC Thomson.
Cocaine-fuelled Angus engineer left woman with 'life-threatening' injuries after crash
Dundee Bairns deliver food to kids across the city in their new eco-friendly, electric vans. Picture shows: chairman David Dorward, project worker Susan Maxwell and Project coordinator Genna Millar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How electric vans are getting 26,000 meals out to Dundee Bairns this summer
Michael Haugh.
Falklands war veteran, 82, locked up for molesting children in Angus
A woman standing outside Bubblicious holding a bubble waffle.
Curious foodies head to Dundee's Bubbilicious to try latest snacking trend - the bubble…
These Dundee kids met their heroes at a comic character exhibition in the city in 1991. Image: DC Thomson.
The Beano at 85: Characters born in Dundee have been a friend to children…
Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones charged to superstardom following the 1965 Dundee gig. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
'Battlefield' Dundee gig prepared Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones for life in spotlight
Dudhope Young People's Inpatient Unit.
Girl, 15, falls from roof of Dundee health unit leaving her 'unable to walk'
The AMTE factory proposed for the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee.
Dundee 'gigafactory' firm AMTE Power gets lifeline £1million loan
CR0044074, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Share & Repair toolbox. Picture shows; Nestor Mendoza who has been using the share and repair toolbox the charity Wellbeing Works runs and talks about the benefits of the project where basically folk can borrow household items and tools etc. Nestor has been using the service since last year and has working on a home office. Tuesday 25th July, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Bid to encourage people to use Dundee's community toolbox - but what is it?