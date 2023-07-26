Dundee’s West End Campus to reopen following school fire earlier this month

Dundee’s West End Campus is set to reopen after the school holidays following a fire earlier this month.

Dundee City Council has assured the school community the West End Campus will open as normal despite the east stairwell, the site of the July 2 fire, still being out of action.

The campus, on Glenagnes Road, is home to St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Victoria Park Primary and Balgay Hill nursery.

The fire broke out in the east stairwell of the site, taking almost eight hours to extinguish.

Stewart Hunter, convener of the children, families and communities committee, said: “Council staff and contractors are working hard during the summer holidays to clean up and repair the damage.

“The staff and pupils at St Joseph’s and Victoria Park primary schools, as well as Balgay Nursery will have to use one of the three other stairwells to access different levels of the campus, but otherwise probably won’t notice much difference.”

At the time police said the fire was started deliberately and launched an investigation into the incident.

Repairs costs are said to be running into the six figures, with damage being tackled by specialist contractors.

Mr Hunter added: “To be clear it will be business as usual at the start of the new term and St Jospeh’s, Victoria Park and Balgay Nursery will be open with no reduction in the learning environment.”