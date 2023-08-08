Police called after ‘dog fight’ in Dundee city centre

Four police units descended on Dundee city centre after a dog-on-dog attack.

Members of the public looked on in horror following an incident in City Square on Tuesday morning.

Witnesses said one dog – believed to be a Staffordshire bull terrier – wasn’t on a lead as the incident happened near Boots, just after 10am.

It’s understood the pets owners got into a heated exchange before police arrived at the scene.

One man, who did not wished to be named, said police separated the quarrelling parties.

He said: “One of the dogs wasn’t on a lead. It looked like a staffy, it ventured towards the other animal near Boots.

“It was a dog fight after that.

“Things became heated and it went on for a few minutes. It was horrifying to see what was going on.

“Police arrived in fairly serious numbers thereafter.

“One of the dogs belonged to a busker and police interviewed him and the other owner was given a piece of rope to secure round his dog.”

‘Massively concerning’

One shopper said it raised the concerns that all dogs should be on leads in the city centre.

He said: “I know all dogs shouldn’t be tarred with the same brush but should dogs be off the leads in the city centre?

“This clearly supports an argument that they should be kept on leads.

“Given it’s the summer holidays there were a lot of families about.

“It was pretty unsavoury to see what was going on.

“It’s massively concerning that this has happened, thankfully neither dog appeared to suffer any serious injuries.”

Police Scotland confirmed they attended before offering suitable advice to the owners.

The matter has now been reported to the dog warden.