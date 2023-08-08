Police called after ‘dog fight’ in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police called after ‘dog fight’ in Dundee city centre

Members of the public looked on in horror following an incident in the City Square on Tuesday morning.

By James Simpson
Police in City Square, Dundee.
Police in City Square, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

Four police units descended on Dundee city centre after a dog-on-dog attack.

Witnesses said one dog – believed to be a Staffordshire bull terrier – wasn’t on a lead as the incident happened near Boots, just after 10am.

It’s understood the pets owners got into a heated exchange before police arrived at the scene.

Police at the city square on Tuesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

One man, who did not wished to be named, said police separated the quarrelling parties.

He said: “One of the dogs wasn’t on a lead. It looked like a staffy, it ventured towards the other animal near Boots.

“It was a dog fight after that.

“Things became heated and it went on for a few minutes. It was horrifying to see what was going on.

“Police arrived in fairly serious numbers thereafter.

“One of the dogs belonged to a busker and police interviewed him and the other owner was given a piece of rope to secure round his dog.”

‘Massively concerning’

One shopper said it raised the concerns that all dogs should be on leads in the city centre.

He said: “I know all dogs shouldn’t be tarred with the same brush but should dogs be off the leads in the city centre?

“This clearly supports an argument that they should be kept on leads.

“Given it’s the summer holidays there were a lot of families about.

“It was pretty unsavoury to see what was going on.

“It’s massively concerning that this has happened, thankfully neither dog appeared to suffer any serious injuries.”

Police Scotland confirmed they attended before offering suitable advice to the owners.

The matter has now been reported to the dog warden.

Conversation