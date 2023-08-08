VIDEO: Dundee mum reveals ‘living hell’ in flea-infested flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Dundee mum reveals ‘living hell’ in flea-infested flat

The infestation in Jenn Humphreys' Fintryside flat has left her covered in infected bites.

By Chloe Burrell
Flea bites on Jenn Humphreys.
Jenn Humphreys' Fintryside flat has been taken over by fleas. Image: Jenn Humphreys

A Dundee mum is in agony after her home became overrun with fleas.

Jenn Humphreys – who suffers from chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia – has told of how she is in a “living hell” with the infestation that has taken over her Fintryside home.

The 31-year-old has been left covered in bites, which are now infected.

Jenn, who lives with her partner and their four-year-old son, says the infestation was previously just in the close.

But it has now spread to both her own and next-door neighbours’ homes – neither of which have any pets.

Abertay Housing Association, who service the flat, reportedly told Jenn they can’t do anything about the infestation.

Jenn says the situation has affected her mental and physical health, as well as that of her family.

The infected flea bites on Jenn Humphreys.
Some of Jenn Humphreys flea bites have become infected. Image: Jenn Humphreys
An infected flea bite on Jenn Humphreys.
Jenn has slammed Abertay Housing Association. Image: Jenn Humphreys

She said: “All of us living here are clean people. It’s not like we’re living in squalor.

“I moved here about four-and-a-half years ago.

“Now and again we have seen fleas but we’ve managed to eradicate them quite quickly.

“But this has been going on for at least a month.

“The close yesterday [Sunday] was bouncing [with fleas] so I don’t understand why these two [housing] officers have said they haven’t found anything because it’s alive.”

‘Our mental health has declined’

The family say they have been forced to spend more time in their car as a reprieve.

Jenn says the hardest part is trying to explain to her son what is happening.

Flea bites on Jenn Humphreys' son's face.
Jenn Humphreys’ four-year-old son has flea bites as well. Image: Jenn Humphreys

“My son is right on the brink of being diagnosed with autism so he doesn’t understand when I try and explain it to him,” Jenn said.

“He doesn’t understand why mum and dad are stressed and why we’re taking away his teddies to keep washing them.

“Fleas leave eggs in soft furnishings so we’re constantly rewashing everything.

Flea bites on Jenn Humphreys.
The fleas are now in Jenn Humphreys home. Image: Jenn Humphreys

“It’s just awful. Our mental health has declined quite a lot because we’re constantly paranoid.

“My fibromyalgia has been flaring up so now my body just feels in constant pain.”

Flea bites on Jenn Humphreys.
Jenn’s mental health has declined as a result of the infestation. Image: Jenn Humphreys

Jenn says her and her family “feel stuck” due to being unable to visit anyone through fear of spreading flea eggs.

‘This has been a living hell’

She suspects the infestation is down to a cat living in the block so she got in touch with the SSPCA.

They were unable to comment as it is an ongoing investigation.

“For the whole close to be infested like that, I can only imagine the state of the animal that’s not being treated,” Jenn continued.

“This has been a living hell and we’re in such a paranoid state because of this.”

Abertay Housing Association has been contacted for comment.

More from Dundee

Dundee triplets receive their exam results by text
Dundee triplets open exam results together before heading on their own university paths
Loganair passengers were left stranded in Dundee.
Loganair passengers 'stranded' in Dundee after being taken off London-bound flight
Stevie-Joan outside the Baffin Terrace address in Dundee.
Dundee tenant faces paying rent on two homes amid mould and leaks at new…
Police in City Square, Dundee.
Police called after 'dog fight' in Dundee city centre
Andrew Batchelor is celebrating 10 years of Dundee Culture.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Celebrating 10 years of showing the world what makes Dundee great
A Typhoon fighter jet.
Here's why noisy fighter jets were flying over Dundee on Monday night
Andrew Black Design visuals of Maryfield Tram Depot.
New Dundee Museum of Transport boosted as further £250k worth of funding secured
Andrew Walls has been jailed for the golf club attack.
Jail for Dundee man who left victim disfigured in Angus golf club attack
Youngsters in August 1987 queuing up to have a go at 'pole vaulting' under the watchful eye of warden Dave Johnston.
Pictures of fun in the sun through the decades at Clatto Country Park
Houses
Tayside and Fife council house wait times - how long you could be queuing…