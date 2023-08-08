VIDEO: Dundee mum reveals ‘living hell’ in flea-infested flat

A Dundee mum is in agony after her home became overrun with fleas.

Jenn Humphreys – who suffers from chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia – has told of how she is in a “living hell” with the infestation that has taken over her Fintryside home.

The 31-year-old has been left covered in bites, which are now infected.

Jenn, who lives with her partner and their four-year-old son, says the infestation was previously just in the close.

But it has now spread to both her own and next-door neighbours’ homes – neither of which have any pets.

Abertay Housing Association, who service the flat, reportedly told Jenn they can’t do anything about the infestation.

Jenn says the situation has affected her mental and physical health, as well as that of her family.

She said: “All of us living here are clean people. It’s not like we’re living in squalor.

“I moved here about four-and-a-half years ago.

“Now and again we have seen fleas but we’ve managed to eradicate them quite quickly.

“But this has been going on for at least a month.

“The close yesterday [Sunday] was bouncing [with fleas] so I don’t understand why these two [housing] officers have said they haven’t found anything because it’s alive.”

‘Our mental health has declined’

The family say they have been forced to spend more time in their car as a reprieve.

Jenn says the hardest part is trying to explain to her son what is happening.

“My son is right on the brink of being diagnosed with autism so he doesn’t understand when I try and explain it to him,” Jenn said.

“He doesn’t understand why mum and dad are stressed and why we’re taking away his teddies to keep washing them.

“Fleas leave eggs in soft furnishings so we’re constantly rewashing everything.

“It’s just awful. Our mental health has declined quite a lot because we’re constantly paranoid.

“My fibromyalgia has been flaring up so now my body just feels in constant pain.”

Jenn says her and her family “feel stuck” due to being unable to visit anyone through fear of spreading flea eggs.

‘This has been a living hell’

She suspects the infestation is down to a cat living in the block so she got in touch with the SSPCA.

They were unable to comment as it is an ongoing investigation.

“For the whole close to be infested like that, I can only imagine the state of the animal that’s not being treated,” Jenn continued.

“This has been a living hell and we’re in such a paranoid state because of this.”

Abertay Housing Association has been contacted for comment.