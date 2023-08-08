Dundee tenant faces paying rent on two homes amid mould and leaks at new house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee tenant faces paying rent on two homes amid mould and leaks at new house

The family decided to terminate their lease after the roof began leaking.

By James Simpson
Stevie-Joan outside the Baffin Terrace address in Dundee.
Stevie-Joan outside the Baffin Terrace address in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee mum terminated her council tenancy agreement after unearthing several issues at her new home.

Stevie-Joan Murray thought her family were getting a fresh start, after viewing a four-bedroom home in Baffin Terrace.

The 32-year-old could now be facing paying rent at two council homes after terminating the lease.

A decision was taken by the mum-of-two and her partner not to move the family after the roof began leaking, among other issues.

‘Take it or leave it’

Stevie-Joan believes the Baffin Terrace address should never have been shown to the public in its present condition.

The WestFest volunteer said: “We’ve been on the various housing waiting lists for the last four years.

“My children have complex needs and our present two-bedroom flat has been challenging for us.

“When this home became available we were excited.

“During the viewing it was basically ‘take it or leave it’. We weren’t getting a day or two to consider it.”

After signing the tenancy late last month the family discovered a number of issues within the home.

The attic was filled with the previous tenants’ items. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.

One of the primary concerns was water “pouring” into one of the rooms during the recent torrential rain.

Stevie-Joan added: “The cracks sort of appeared soon after signing the lease.

“The harling was coming off the external walls.

“There were concerns about the bathroom which had issues with mould.

“The water began pouring in from the roof and we also discovered the attic was filled with the previous tenants’ stuff.

“A building inspector from the council came out and agreed it shouldn’t have been shown in this condition.

“After some discussions it became apparent that the issues wouldn’t be fixed before we moved in.

“We decided that we’d rather terminate the lease and remain in the Ann Street flat for the time being.”

‘Could be homeless’

Whilst they haven’t slept in the Baffin Terrace home, Stevie-Joan could now be faced paying the first month’s rent.

They now fear they will also need to reapply for all the housing waiting lists and made homeless.

Water began pouring in the bedroom. Image: Stevie-Joan Murray.

Although the family don’t know where they currently stand, Stevie-Joan believes she couldn’t have moved the family into the home.

She added: “It’s challenging at present living in the flat, I just couldn’t uplift the family into a further challenging situation.

“The issues weren’t going to be fixed, the house should never have been shown to applicants in its current condition.

“We’ve been told we need to pay the first month’s rent at the property.

“We’re seeking advice to see where we stand with that.

“We’re presently still in the Ann Street property.

“With signing a new tenancy at Baffin Terrace, the Ann Street contact has ended, we could be homeless.”

Council says home meets ‘letting standard’

Dundee City Council believes the four-bedroom home on Baffin Terrace meets the “letting standard”.

A spokesman said: “All tenants have the opportunity to inspect the property before they agree to sign for the tenancy.

“Properties are let when they meet the letting standard.

“If a tenant has any concerns about the property, then they should speak to their local housing office directly, so that assistance and advice can be offered”.

