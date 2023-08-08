Dundee tenant faces paying rent on two homes amid mould and leaks at new house

A Dundee mum terminated her council tenancy agreement after unearthing several issues at her new home.

Stevie-Joan Murray thought her family were getting a fresh start, after viewing a four-bedroom home in Baffin Terrace.

The 32-year-old could now be facing paying rent at two council homes after terminating the lease.

A decision was taken by the mum-of-two and her partner not to move the family after the roof began leaking, among other issues.

‘Take it or leave it’

Stevie-Joan believes the Baffin Terrace address should never have been shown to the public in its present condition.

The WestFest volunteer said: “We’ve been on the various housing waiting lists for the last four years.

“My children have complex needs and our present two-bedroom flat has been challenging for us.

“When this home became available we were excited.

“During the viewing it was basically ‘take it or leave it’. We weren’t getting a day or two to consider it.”

After signing the tenancy late last month the family discovered a number of issues within the home.

One of the primary concerns was water “pouring” into one of the rooms during the recent torrential rain.

Stevie-Joan added: “The cracks sort of appeared soon after signing the lease.

“The harling was coming off the external walls.

“There were concerns about the bathroom which had issues with mould.

“The water began pouring in from the roof and we also discovered the attic was filled with the previous tenants’ stuff.

“A building inspector from the council came out and agreed it shouldn’t have been shown in this condition.

“After some discussions it became apparent that the issues wouldn’t be fixed before we moved in.

“We decided that we’d rather terminate the lease and remain in the Ann Street flat for the time being.”

‘Could be homeless’

Whilst they haven’t slept in the Baffin Terrace home, Stevie-Joan could now be faced paying the first month’s rent.

They now fear they will also need to reapply for all the housing waiting lists and made homeless.

Although the family don’t know where they currently stand, Stevie-Joan believes she couldn’t have moved the family into the home.

She added: “It’s challenging at present living in the flat, I just couldn’t uplift the family into a further challenging situation.

“The issues weren’t going to be fixed, the house should never have been shown to applicants in its current condition.

“We’ve been told we need to pay the first month’s rent at the property.

“We’re seeking advice to see where we stand with that.

“We’re presently still in the Ann Street property.

“With signing a new tenancy at Baffin Terrace, the Ann Street contact has ended, we could be homeless.”

Council says home meets ‘letting standard’

Dundee City Council believes the four-bedroom home on Baffin Terrace meets the “letting standard”.

A spokesman said: “All tenants have the opportunity to inspect the property before they agree to sign for the tenancy.

“Properties are let when they meet the letting standard.

“If a tenant has any concerns about the property, then they should speak to their local housing office directly, so that assistance and advice can be offered”.