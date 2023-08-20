Best pictures as thousands take part in ‘biggest ever’ Dundee Kiltwalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as thousands take part in ‘biggest ever’ Dundee Kiltwalk

Organisers say it was the biggest Dundee Kiltwalk to date.

Walkers leave the start line of the Mighty Stride with big smiles on their faces. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Walkers leave the start line of the Mighty Stride with big smiles on their faces. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By The Courier AV team

Over 3,000 people have completed the 2023 Dundee Kiltwalk, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

This year proved to be the biggest yet as people of all ages joined the annual walking challenge by taking part in the 20-mile Mighty Stride or the shorter four-mile Wee Wander.

Both routes ended in Dundee city centre, with the Mighty Stride starting in St Andrews and the Wee Wander beginning in Broughty Ferry.

Last year’s event raised a record £930,000 for more than 300 charities.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture Dundee Kiltwalk 2023.

A Crowd of friends from Blackadders are ready to take on the Mighty Stride.
A wee warm up before kicking off.
Happy smiles at the start line of the Mighty Stride.
No going back, walkers leave the start line of the Mighty Stride with big smiles on their faces.
Walkers leave the start line of the Mighty Stride cheering and smiling.
Happy smiles at the start line of the Mighty Stride
The 44th Dundee 1st Monifieth Boys Bragade Pipe Band play as the walkers leave from the start line.
Norman Fiddes pipes for the walkers leaving the start line.
People taking part in the Wee Wander set off.
Cora Mackenzie, 16 months, pounds the pavements with her parents.
Claire Brice, Kim Hamilton and Siobhan Shields.
People came out to show their support in their best tartans.
Kilts a plenty today.

 

The kiltwalk in full swing in St Andrews.
Claire Roberts, Cheryl Roberts and Joyce Knox at the start line.

 

People taking part in the Wee Wander set off.
Wee Wander set off.

 

Taking part in the Wee Wander is Tina Poynter.
The Mighty Stride
Sarah Boyle and Stacey Macdonald make their way into Guardbridge.
Taking part in the Wee Wander are Dayton Keddie and Eve Burnett, both 11.
The Mighty Stride make their way through Guardbridge.
Smiles and cheers
Walkers taking part in the wee wander walk by Dundee ports.
Walkers cross the finish line into Slessor Gardens.
First to cross the line from the full walk, Bill McFadden with a time of 3 hours 39mins.
Bill McFadden with a time of 3 hours 39mins.
Carol Morgan crosses over the finish line with a huge smile on her face.
Walkers cross the finish line into Slessor Gardens.
This crowd are from EQ Accountants.

