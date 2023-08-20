Dundee Best pictures as thousands take part in ‘biggest ever’ Dundee Kiltwalk Organisers say it was the biggest Dundee Kiltwalk to date. Walkers leave the start line of the Mighty Stride with big smiles on their faces. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By The Courier AV team Share Best pictures as thousands take part in ‘biggest ever’ Dundee Kiltwalk Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4651045/dundee-kiltwalk-2023-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Over 3,000 people have completed the 2023 Dundee Kiltwalk, raising thousands of pounds for charity. This year proved to be the biggest yet as people of all ages joined the annual walking challenge by taking part in the 20-mile Mighty Stride or the shorter four-mile Wee Wander. Both routes ended in Dundee city centre, with the Mighty Stride starting in St Andrews and the Wee Wander beginning in Broughty Ferry. Last year’s event raised a record £930,000 for more than 300 charities. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture Dundee Kiltwalk 2023. A Crowd of friends from Blackadders are ready to take on the Mighty Stride. A wee warm up before kicking off. Happy smiles at the start line of the Mighty Stride. No going back, walkers leave the start line of the Mighty Stride with big smiles on their faces. Walkers leave the start line of the Mighty Stride cheering and smiling. Happy smiles at the start line of the Mighty Stride The 44th Dundee 1st Monifieth Boys Bragade Pipe Band play as the walkers leave from the start line. Norman Fiddes pipes for the walkers leaving the start line. People taking part in the Wee Wander set off. Cora Mackenzie, 16 months, pounds the pavements with her parents. Claire Brice, Kim Hamilton and Siobhan Shields. People came out to show their support in their best tartans. Kilts a plenty today. The kiltwalk in full swing in St Andrews. Claire Roberts, Cheryl Roberts and Joyce Knox at the start line. People taking part in the Wee Wander set off. Wee Wander set off. Taking part in the Wee Wander is Tina Poynter. The Mighty Stride Sarah Boyle and Stacey Macdonald make their way into Guardbridge. Taking part in the Wee Wander are Dayton Keddie and Eve Burnett, both 11. The Mighty Stride make their way through Guardbridge. Smiles and cheers Walkers taking part in the wee wander walk by Dundee ports. Walkers cross the finish line into Slessor Gardens. First to cross the line from the full walk, Bill McFadden with a time of 3 hours 39mins. Bill McFadden with a time of 3 hours 39mins. Carol Morgan crosses over the finish line with a huge smile on her face. Walkers cross the finish line into Slessor Gardens. This crowd are from EQ Accountants.
