Best pictures as thousands take part in ‘biggest ever’ Dundee Kiltwalk

Over 3,000 people have completed the 2023 Dundee Kiltwalk, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

This year proved to be the biggest yet as people of all ages joined the annual walking challenge by taking part in the 20-mile Mighty Stride or the shorter four-mile Wee Wander.

Both routes ended in Dundee city centre, with the Mighty Stride starting in St Andrews and the Wee Wander beginning in Broughty Ferry.

Last year’s event raised a record £930,000 for more than 300 charities.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture Dundee Kiltwalk 2023.