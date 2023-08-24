Two men charged in connection with Tayside car thefts

Two men, aged 18 and 26, have been charged in connection with several car thefts across Tayside.

Both males were arrested after several vehicles were stolen at the beginning of August.

The men were charged with the theft of a car in Dundee on August 5.

Additionally, the men were charged in connection with several thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles in Monifieth between August 8 and August 9.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland Tayside said: “We thank the public for their patience and assistance with the investigations.”