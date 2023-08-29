Calls to scrap council tax hike set to cost Dundee residents £2.3m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calls to scrap council tax hike set to cost Dundee residents £2.3m

People living in the highest tax band will see an increase of over £800

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Tayside Fife Dundee council tax rates
Councillors have called for tax changes to be scrapped. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock

Calls have been made to scrap new council tax hikes set to cost Dundonians £2.36 million.

The Scottish Government has suggested an increase of up to 22.5% for the highest tax band, with the rise only affecting properties in bands E to H.

The proposal will see over 10,500 households in Dundee hit by a minimum hike of £146 per year and up to £819 for the highest banded properties.

Dundee councillors will be asked to approve a response to the plan at a meeting on Monday.

It is broadly supportive of the increase, but suggested introducing a “hardship fund” to for those struggling to meet the new cost.

But some opposition councillors have already hit out at the plans, branding them “shocking.”

Councillor Craig Duncan.
Councillor Craig Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Broughty Ferry Liberal Democrat councillor Craig Duncan said: “We are shocked at how out of touch these SNP Scottish Government proposals are at this difficult time for households and will oppose the council’s proposed response to the consultation which supports the tax hike.”

How much more will I pay?

Rates for band E properties would increase by an average of 7.5%, while band F properties would see a 12.5% rise.

Those in band G properties would pay an average of 17.5% more each year, while band H properties would see their bills rise by up to 22.5%.

There would be no rise for bands A-D.

The increase on the current annual charge would be as follows:

Band E: £146.48

Band F: £301.93

Band G: £509.41

Band H: £819.39

Research by the The Courier indicates this would affect around 95,500 homes across Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth & Kinross.

West End Liberal Democrat councillor Michael Crichton also hit out at the plans.

“The SNP is planning on hammering households in Dundee with a storm of council tax rises during the worst cost of living crisis for generations,” he said.

Councillor Michael Crichton. Image: Jake Keith/DC Thomson

“These changes would see bills go up and services still cut.

“After years of the SNP eroding council budgets and the impact that this has had on our essential services it is clear that we need to ensure local authorities are properly funded, but this proposal is not the solution.

“These tax hikes must be scrapped.”

Calls for additional support needed

In its consultation response, the council raised concerns about the rise combined with the cost of living crisis.

“The proposals will impact those households who are without any form of council tax reduction support,” it said.

“There is a risk that these households are the same ones who have been negatively impacted by the continued increases on mortgage rates and over all cost of living increases.

“COSLA and the Scottish Government should review the possibility of a council tax hardship fund to support households who can show they will suffer hardship due to the change in multiplier increase.”

Scottish Government insists tax is still lowest in UK

But the Scottish Government maintains council tax will remain the lowest in the UK and insists measures will be put in place to ensure residents aren’t hit with a bill that they can’t pay.

Public Finance Minister Tom Arthur said: “The potential changes to council tax would only affect around a quarter of properties and even after they are taken into account, average council tax in Scotland would still be less than anywhere else in the UK.

“We know that many people are struggling with their finances and our council tax reduction scheme is there to ensure nobody has to pay a council tax bill they cannot be expected to afford, regardless of what band they are in.”

Conversation