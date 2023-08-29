Boxing coach Jocky has knockout plan for old Brechin leisure centre

A Brechin boxing coach and local businessman has put forward plans to turn the town’s disused leisure centre in the town into a community asset.

Jocky McLean, 41, wants to re-open the old Inch Park building as a fitness hub for various groups.

It would be the new base for Brechin Boxing Club which Jocky re-started four years ago.

And under proposals submitted to Angus Council, the building would be re-utilised for sports classes, coaching, events and as a café and meeting place.

Jocky says tailored classes would be made available for those struggling with mobility and children and adults with additional support needs.

If the project gets the go-ahead, paid staff would also be taken on at the venue, providing new jobs for the Angus town.

The leisure centre has lain empty since Angus Council opened Brechin Community Campus in 2016.

Efforts to offload the building have come to nothing.

Interest from other groups

Jocky, who also runs Jock the Barber, led the return of Brechin Boxing Club as a charity in 2019 in the old Baptist church on Southesk Street.

“Brechin needs something that the whole of the community can get involved in, not just another business going in there,” he said.

“We have the boxing club and the kickboxing club.

“A jiu-jitsu club wants to join us. Fitness instructors would be interested in coming in.

“We’d plan to build a skatepark. There’s the potential for archery and tennis as well.”

He added: “Inch Park is one of the best parks in the town but at the moment, people aren’t using it because there are no changing facilities, no toilets.

“Opening the leisure centre would open up new benefits for folks to come down and use Inch Park”.

Potential for all ages

McLean’s wife, Lynsey is chair of Brechin Boxing Club and a co-author of the proposals along with Lloyd Gwishiri, the club’s second coach who fled to Scotland from Ukraine.

Lynsey added: “Because we’re a charity, we want to give back.

“We just feel that for generations to come we want something there that’s going to last a long time.”

“Brechin does, unfortunately, lose out on a lot of things and it’s such a shame.

“So, it would be nice for the community to all come together and make this possible.”

The team’s vision includes providing young people with opportunities to develop life skills through volunteering and becoming junior coaches.

McLean lauds the mental health benefits of fitness, citing his own experience with bipolar disorder.

He added: “Fitness from an early age was a go-to for me.

“I have bipolar and I think fitness is the only thing that keeps me stable.

“I want to give that to other people, to let them know that to have a healthy mind you’ve got to have a healthy body as well.

“Back when I was a child, I wasn’t the golden guy I am now. I was a likeable rogue. I did stupid stuff.

“I’ve actually always had a figure who’s kept me on the straight and narrow.

“It’s always good to have somebody who’s watching your back saying, ‘ken what, I don’t think you should do that, I think you should go away and do this instead’.”

Frustration over empty asset

Council chiefs have faced criticism for dragging their heels on securing a new tenant.

A community asset transfer request fell through in 2019.

Brechin Independent councillor Jill Scott is backing the latest bid.

She said: “Brechin Boxing Club’s vision is fantastic.

“It would be wonderful to see this Brechin common good building brought back into use.

“The building is currently filled with rubbish and, quite frankly, a mess.

“The club has been so successful that it has simply outgrown its space.

“The boxing shows it hosts have been a massive success. It would be a huge boost to Brechin to have a permanent space to host regular shows.”

Locals are being asked to share their views on the club’s Facebook page.

Councillor Scott added: “It’s fantastic to see the level of excitement and support from the community since the plans have been made public.

“I am fully supportive of Brechin Boxing Club’s vision for this building and will support the club wherever I can.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “The former Brechin leisure centre remains on the market for sale or let and we will consider offers received and will engage with interested parties but we’re unable to comment further at this stage.”