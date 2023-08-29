Boxing coach Jocky has knockout plan for old Brechin leisure centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boxing coach Jocky has knockout plan for old Brechin leisure centre

Jocky McLean restarted Brechin Boxing Club in 2019 after an absence of 50 years and hopes the old leisure centre at The Inch could become its new base within a community fitness hub.

By Jamie Gillies
Jocky McLean (right) and Brechin Boxing Club second coach Lloyd Gwishiri at the old leisure centre. Image: Supplied
A Brechin boxing coach and local businessman has put forward plans to turn the town’s disused leisure centre in the town into a community asset.

Jocky McLean, 41, wants to re-open the old Inch Park building as a fitness hub for various groups.

It would be the new base for Brechin Boxing Club which Jocky re-started four years ago.

And under proposals submitted to Angus Council, the building would be re-utilised for sports classes, coaching, events and as a café and meeting place.

Brechin leisure centre
The leisure centre closed its doors in 2016. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Jocky says tailored classes would be made available for those struggling with mobility and children and adults with additional support needs.

If the project gets the go-ahead, paid staff would also be taken on at the venue, providing new jobs for the Angus town.

The leisure centre has lain empty since Angus Council opened Brechin Community Campus in 2016.

Efforts to offload the building have come to nothing.

Interest from other groups

Jocky, who also runs Jock the Barber, led the return of Brechin Boxing Club as a charity in 2019 in the old Baptist church on Southesk Street.

“Brechin needs something that the whole of the community can get involved in, not just another business going in there,” he said.

“We have the boxing club and the kickboxing club.

“A jiu-jitsu club wants to join us. Fitness instructors would be interested in coming in.

“We’d plan to build a skatepark. There’s the potential for archery and tennis as well.”

He added: “Inch Park is one of the best parks in the town but at the moment, people aren’t using it because there are no changing facilities, no toilets.

“Opening the leisure centre would open up new benefits for folks to come down and use Inch Park”.

Potential for all ages

McLean’s wife, Lynsey is chair of Brechin Boxing Club and a co-author of the proposals along with Lloyd Gwishiri, the club’s second coach who fled to Scotland from Ukraine.

Lynsey added: “Because we’re a charity, we want to give back.

“We just feel that for generations to come we want something there that’s going to last a long time.”

“Brechin does, unfortunately, lose out on a lot of things and it’s such a shame.

“So, it would be nice for the community to all come together and make this possible.”

The team’s vision includes providing young people with opportunities to develop life skills through volunteering and becoming junior coaches.

McLean lauds the mental health benefits of fitness, citing his own experience with bipolar disorder.

He added: “Fitness from an early age was a go-to for me.

“I have bipolar and I think fitness is the only thing that keeps me stable.

Brechin leisure centre lease hope
Lloyd Gwishiri (left) and Jocky McLean at the old centre. Image: Supplied

“I want to give that to other people, to let them know that to have a healthy mind you’ve got to have a healthy body as well.

“Back when I was a child, I wasn’t the golden guy I am now. I was a likeable rogue. I did stupid stuff.

“I’ve actually always had a figure who’s kept me on the straight and narrow.

“It’s always good to have somebody who’s watching your back saying, ‘ken what, I don’t think you should do that, I think you should go away and do this instead’.”

Frustration over empty asset

Council chiefs have faced criticism for dragging their heels on securing a new tenant.

A community asset transfer request fell through in 2019.

Brechin Independent councillor Jill Scott is backing the latest bid.

She said: “Brechin Boxing Club’s vision is fantastic.

“It would be wonderful to see this Brechin common good building brought back into use.

“The building is currently filled with rubbish and, quite frankly, a mess.

“The club has been so successful that it has simply outgrown its space.

“The boxing shows it hosts have been a massive success. It would be a huge boost to Brechin to have a permanent space to host regular shows.”

Locals are being asked to share their views on the club’s Facebook page.

Councillor Scott added: “It’s fantastic to see the level of excitement and support from the community since the plans have been made public.

“I am fully supportive of Brechin Boxing Club’s vision for this building and will support the club wherever I can.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “The former Brechin leisure centre remains on the market for sale or let and we will consider offers received and will engage with interested parties but we’re unable to comment further at this stage.”

