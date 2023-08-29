How Raith Rovers are making the most of their limited possession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

How Raith Rovers are making the most of their limited possession

The surprising numbers behind the Kirkcaldy club's start to the league season.

Dunfermline's Kyle Benedictus challenges Callum Smith of Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline's Kyle Benedictus challenges Callum Smith of Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
By Craig Cairns

It may seem a little surprising, but Raith Rovers currently have the lowest average possession in the Scottish Championship.

Last season, we were accustomed to Ian Murray’s side building from the back, the goalkeeper playing sideways passes to split defenders.

Now, the keeper is hitting the ball longer more often and the outfielders are taking a more direct – though not necessarily long-ball – approach.

Raith Rovers’s start to the Championship compared to first three games of last season. Image: StatsBomb.

This all, however, must be caveated with it being very early into the season and when some teams are still putting squads together.

Rovers are benefitting from getting their business done early.

A good start to the league season

Still, even at this early stage, the signs are positive. The draw at Partick Thistle showed they have the character to drag themselves back into matches from the brink.

Six goals in three matches, and all attacking players contributing to the goals, so far shows their early work in the transfer market is paying off.

It also shows they are making the most of that possession.

In Saturday’s Fife derby win, Rovers conceded 21 shots to Dunfermline and had eight of their own. They also had 39% possession to compared to the Pars’ 61%.

The match stats from Raith Rovers’ win at Dunfermline. Image: StatsBomb.

But Rovers are making the most of their chances: they have the highest xG per shot in the Championship and have hit more of their shots on target than any other in the division.

Raith Rovers have taken the second fewest number of shots in the Championship. Image: Wyscout
But they get more on target than anyone else in the league. Image: Wyscout.
And they have the highest xG per shot in the division. Image: Wyscout.

Saturday’s winning goal shows some of this in action.

Dunfermline had a lot of the ball in the first half and came closest to opening the scoring before Sam Stanton put Rovers ahead.

Despite coming from a defensive error immediately before Callum Smith’s cross, initially the attack comes from a long ball from stand-in left-back Scott McGill that isn’t properly cleared by the Pars defence.

Stanton finishes with an unmarked header from a few yards out – a high-quality chance with a high xG.

For all Dunfermline’s second-half dominance, Rovers came closest to scoring: Harry Sharp denying Stanton a second from one-on-one.

Other league goals this season – Jack Hamilton’s close-range finish and the two at Thistle – were the result of a clear-cut chance created by a well-worked move.

There will be times when Murray wants his side to have more possession, especially at Stark’s Park, but right now they are making the most of the limited time they do have the ball.

More from Football

Kane Ritchie-Hosler made his return for Dunfermline against Dundee Reserves.
Dundee 1-0 Dunfermline Reserves: First-team stars get vital minutes
Chris Mitchell and son Lewis, who escaped a fire on a St Johnstone supporters' bus.
St Johnstone fan injured in bus fire gets £15k Stagecoach payout - with more…
Kenan Dunnwald-Turan is enjoying life in Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
VIDEO: Kenan Dunnwald-Turan Arbroath beach talk as German-born striker loves his new Angus seaside…
Dundee celebrate their winner against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
'Fire and ice' the key for Dundee as Hearts win lays blueprint for Premiership…
Former Dundee striker Kwame Thomas goes in goal for Aldershot. Image: TNT Sports.
Two ex-Dundee strikers go IN GOAL in same game - and both immediately concede
Archie Meekison, Lyall Cameron, Jack Newman, Ben Summers and Josh Mulligan, pictured left to right.
Strong Dundee and Dundee United presence in Scotland U21 squad as Dunfermline loan star…
Luke McCowan celebrates against Hearts. Image: SNS
Dundee star Luke McCowan on long-range lobs as he reveals lottery ticket plan and…
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United in Ayrshire
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty reveals the one Jim Goodwin instruction he just couldn't…
St Johnstone's weekend debutants - Luke Robinson, Jay Turner-Cooke and Dara Costelloe.
St Johnstone debutants brought 'energy, intensity and work-rate'
Doris McLean, Lord Provost Tom McDonald, Jim McLean and Andy Roxburgh at the ceremony. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United icon Jim McLean's poignant speech at city award event revealed man behind…