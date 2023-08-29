How Raith Rovers are making the most of their limited possession

It may seem a little surprising, but Raith Rovers currently have the lowest average possession in the Scottish Championship.

Last season, we were accustomed to Ian Murray’s side building from the back, the goalkeeper playing sideways passes to split defenders.

Now, the keeper is hitting the ball longer more often and the outfielders are taking a more direct – though not necessarily long-ball – approach.

This all, however, must be caveated with it being very early into the season and when some teams are still putting squads together.

Rovers are benefitting from getting their business done early.

A good start to the league season

Still, even at this early stage, the signs are positive. The draw at Partick Thistle showed they have the character to drag themselves back into matches from the brink.

Six goals in three matches, and all attacking players contributing to the goals, so far shows their early work in the transfer market is paying off.

It also shows they are making the most of that possession.

In Saturday’s Fife derby win, Rovers conceded 21 shots to Dunfermline and had eight of their own. They also had 39% possession to compared to the Pars’ 61%.

But Rovers are making the most of their chances: they have the highest xG per shot in the Championship and have hit more of their shots on target than any other in the division.

Saturday’s winning goal shows some of this in action.

Dunfermline had a lot of the ball in the first half and came closest to opening the scoring before Sam Stanton put Rovers ahead.

Despite coming from a defensive error immediately before Callum Smith’s cross, initially the attack comes from a long ball from stand-in left-back Scott McGill that isn’t properly cleared by the Pars defence.

Stanton finishes with an unmarked header from a few yards out – a high-quality chance with a high xG.

For all Dunfermline’s second-half dominance, Rovers came closest to scoring: Harry Sharp denying Stanton a second from one-on-one.

Other league goals this season – Jack Hamilton’s close-range finish and the two at Thistle – were the result of a clear-cut chance created by a well-worked move.

There will be times when Murray wants his side to have more possession, especially at Stark’s Park, but right now they are making the most of the limited time they do have the ball.