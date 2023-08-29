Tuesday court round-up — Chelsea smile and janitor cleans up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Chelsea smile and janitor cleans up

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An abusive boyfriend caged for a brutal attack on his partner has admitted making a threatening phone call to her from prison.

Aaron Nicol was sentenced to four-and-a-half years last September for what was described as a “nasty” domestic incident at a property in Brechin on June 12 2022.

He grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, threw her and spat on her.

He was ordered to stay away from his victim for three years.

The 31-year-old, from Brechin, has now appeared at Perth Sheriff Court to plead guilty to phoning her while on remand on August 26 2022 to make threats of violence.

He also admitted breaking his non-harassment order by repeatedly contacting her from the prison between September 15 2022 and January 16 2023.

Sheriff David Hall deferred sentence until next month.

Aaron Nicoll
Aaron Nicol.

Last week, Nicol appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted sneaking into his ex-partner’s home to stand at her bedside watching her sleep.

On other occasions, he stood outside her bedroom late at night and tapped on the window.

The court heard he had spent the equivalent of a 20 month sentence on remand.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed him on supervision for two years and imposed a five-year non-harassment order.

Sentencing criticised

The family of a Montrose woman killed by a dangerous driver has hit out at sentencing guidelines which saw more than a year cut from his prison sentence. Arran McPherson, 22, lost control of his car and struck and killed dog-walker 61-year-old Dolores Humphries – known as Saint Doe – on December 11 2021. He was jailed for for three years and 10 months, reduced from five years due to his age and guilty plea.

Arran McPherson and Dolores Humphries.
Arran McPherson has been jailed for causing Dolores Humphries’ death by dangerous driving

Janitor not guilty

A school janitor has been cleared of allegations he made racist remarks to cleaning staff at Perth Academy.

Tayside Contracts worker Ralph Anderson was charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive way and acting in a racially aggravated manner on two occasions in August last year.

The 58-year-old went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court this week but was found not guilty after only a few minutes of evidence.

Perth Academy
Perth Academy.

Fiscal depute Erika Watson confirmed she was no longer seeking a conviction after cleaner Emila Palenska, 38, told the court she heard Mr Anderson swear but could not remember what he said.

The witness also denied she had made a recording of the conversation.

Sheriff David Hall told Mr Anderson, of Perth, he was not guilty and free to leave the court.

Prison drugs

A man who tried to murder a Dundee golfer in a horrifying chainsaw attack has had his prison sentence extended after he was caught with more than £1,000 of cocaine. Joe Henry Brown was caged for eight years in 2018 after he admitted attacking 61-year-old Arthur Innes at Caird Park. The drugs were found in his Perth prison cell on February 1.

Joe Henry Brown and HMP Perth.
Joe Henry Brown was caught with drugs at HMP Perth.

‘Chelsea smile’ threat

A man pressed a knife against his partner’s face in Brechin and told her he would give her a “Chelsea smile”.

Andrew Ashcroft was previously convicted of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards one woman between January 2021 and May 2022, at locations including properties in Brechin and Dundee bus station.

He verbally abused her, dragged the woman by her hair sat on her chest, threatened to give her a “Chelsea smile” – an ear-to-ear slash – and pressed a knife against her mouth.

Ashcroft also stabbed the woman in the back of the leg.

After appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on June 4 last year, he was released with strict bail conditions not to approach or contact his victim but breached this the same day.

Ashcroft, from North Lanarkshire, also admitted assaulting his ex-wife in Hamilton in the summer of 1999 by tying a kettle flex around her neck and attacking her in Blantyre in 2005 by punching her on the face.

The 44-year-old was brought from HMP Perth to Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing and was jailed for 29 months.

Solicitor Advocate Andrew Murphy, for Ashcroft, said both relationships are over.

Sheriff Paul Brown added a supervised release order lasting a year and imposed five-year non-harassment orders to protect both victims.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Arran McPherson has been jailed for causing Dolores Humphries' death by dangerous driving
Family of tragic Montrose grandmother 'Saint Doe' hit out at young killer's sentence
Clark called 999 to report his 'rotten pizza'.
Fife man blasted for calling 999 to report 'rotten takeaway pizza' and using racial…
Joe Henry Brown was caught with drugs at HMP Perth.
More jail time for Dundee chainsaw attacker caught with cocaine in Perth Prison cell
Robert Walker.
'Despicable' Fife pensioner sexually assaulted schoolgirl
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Drink-drive pensioner and legal restraint
Kris Miller, Courier, 14/12/15. Picture today at Fife Council HQ, Fife House in Glenrothes shows workers entering and leaving the building for story about low morale at the Council.
Fife councillor arrested over ‘child grooming’ allegations
Martin Szpak leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Footballer headbutted and scarred ex-Dundee United star for life in bruising over-35s match
Wilson set up online banking with RBS and drained her grandmother's account. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife woman stole £26k from own grandmother
Former taxi driver Saifal Zaveri was jailed for sex attacks on two teenage passengers.
Dundee rape survivor: 'Why was my attacker given taxi badge despite stalking conviction?'
Royal Artillery major James Garmory appeared in court nearly two decades after his offence.
Army major admonished for reckless act on Fife road 17 years ago