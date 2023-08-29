Concern for woman spotted walking on roadway of Tay Road Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Concern for woman spotted walking on roadway of Tay Road Bridge

Police are hoping to trace the woman who was later seen leaving the bridge on the Fife side.

By Neil Henderson
Police are keen trace a woman seen on the bridge before exiting on the Fife side on Monday evening.
Police are keen trace a woman seen on the bridge before exiting on the Fife side on Monday evening. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

Police are appealing for help in tracing a woman seen on Tay Road Bridge amid concerns for her welfare.

The woman was walking along the roadway before leaving on the Fife side at around 9pm on Monday.

She is described as being between 50 and 60 years old with gray hair.

At the time she was wearing a blue top, black trousers and carrying a light blue jacket.

Broughty Ferry lifeboat was launched at 9.05pm on Monday to assist police at Tay Road Bridge.

However, HM Coastguard later confirmed that the RNLI crew were stood down.

They were returned to station before they reached the bridge.

Concerns after woman seen walking on the roadway of the Tay Road Bridge

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Concern has been raised after a woman was seen around 9pm walking along the roadway of the Tay Road Bridge.

“She was then seen leaving on the Fife side.

“We are looking to trace her to ensure she is safe and well.

“If she sees this post, we would ask her to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3808 of August 28.”

