Concern for woman spotted walking on roadway of Tay Road Bridge

Police are appealing for help in tracing a woman seen on Tay Road Bridge amid concerns for her welfare.

The woman was walking along the roadway before leaving on the Fife side at around 9pm on Monday.

She is described as being between 50 and 60 years old with gray hair.

At the time she was wearing a blue top, black trousers and carrying a light blue jacket.

Broughty Ferry lifeboat was launched at 9.05pm on Monday to assist police at Tay Road Bridge.

However, HM Coastguard later confirmed that the RNLI crew were stood down.

They were returned to station before they reached the bridge.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Concern has been raised after a woman was seen around 9pm walking along the roadway of the Tay Road Bridge.

“She was then seen leaving on the Fife side.

“We are looking to trace her to ensure she is safe and well.

“If she sees this post, we would ask her to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3808 of August 28.”