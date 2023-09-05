Car overturns in crash on Dundee’s Kingsway

A car has overturned in a crash on the Kingsway in Dundee.

Emergency services have been called to the busy Forfar Road junction following the incident, which happened just before 1pm on Tuesday.

A white car could be seen on its side next to the traffic lights at the junction.

There are no reported injuries.

The Kingsway and Forfar Road were partially blocked by the incident, but the road was cleared just before 2:30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.45pm on Tuesday we were called to a report of a two-car crash on the A90 Kingsway, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and there are no reported injuries.

“A 30-year-old woman will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for a road traffic offence.”