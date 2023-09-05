Dundee Car overturns in crash on Dundee’s Kingsway The incident happened at the junction with Forfar Road. By Andrew Robson September 5 2023, 1.38pm Share Car overturns in crash on Dundee’s Kingsway Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4700260/kingsway-forfar-road-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The crash at the Kingsway and Forfar Road junction. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson A car has overturned in a crash on the Kingsway in Dundee. Emergency services have been called to the busy Forfar Road junction following the incident, which happened just before 1pm on Tuesday. A white car could be seen on its side next to the traffic lights at the junction. A white car was involved in the crash. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson There are no reported injuries. The Kingsway and Forfar Road were partially blocked by the incident, but the road was cleared just before 2:30pm. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.45pm on Tuesday we were called to a report of a two-car crash on the A90 Kingsway, Dundee. “Emergency services attended and there are no reported injuries. “A 30-year-old woman will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for a road traffic offence.”
Conversation