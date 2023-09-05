Signs of improvement at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service – what latest inspection says

A Glenrothes care service that was threatened with closure due to a series of failings is showing signs of improvement, inspectors have revealed.

Glamis House – which offers supported living services for people with learning difficulties and physical support – was on the verge of being shut down following a series of scathing reports.

Concerns about the service dating back to March 2022 led to the Care Inspectorate warning it faced closure earlier this year.

Now a fresh report from the watchdog has concluded improvements have been made in a number of key areas.

Glamis House: Areas of improvement after latest inspection

Areas of improvement following a July inspection include:

Leadership of the service is now more stable

There are early indications that the leadership team is having some positive impact on outcomes for people

Staff are better trained, with improvement in skills and knowledge

Some people are being supported with consistency in their staff team and have had more social opportunities

Further improvements needed at Glamis House in Glenrothes

However, some areas at the Leonard Cheshire-run service are still required to make further improvements.

Glamis House has been rated weak – the second-lowest rating – for how well it supports people’s wellbeing and for the strength of its staff team.

Leadership and care and support planning are rated as adequate.

While the Care Inspectorate report recognised that the service has been through a “significant period of transition”, it said Glamis House “requires further time to demonstrate sustained improvement”.

The service has now been given until October 27 to show improvement in these areas.

A spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire said: “We are pleased with the recognition by the Care Inspectorate of improvements delivered to date.

“We have seen the benefits of our action plan come through, with increased training, additional oversight and support part of this.

“In partnership with the Care Inspectorate and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership there has been a concerted effort to get the best outcomes for people living at this service.

“This will continue as we embed further improvements following a period of change and transition.”