Signs of improvement at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service – what latest inspection says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Signs of improvement at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service – what latest inspection says

Glamis House was previously threatened with closure.

By Neil Henderson
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Glenrothes care service that was threatened with closure due to a series of failings is showing signs of improvement, inspectors have revealed.

Glamis House – which offers supported living services for people with learning difficulties and physical support – was on the verge of being shut down following a series of scathing reports.

Concerns about the service dating back to March 2022 led to the Care Inspectorate warning it faced closure earlier this year.

Now a fresh report from the watchdog has concluded improvements have been made in a number of key areas.

Glamis House: Areas of improvement after latest inspection

Areas of improvement following a July inspection include:

  •  Leadership of the service is now more stable
  • There are early indications that the leadership team is having some positive impact on outcomes for people
  • Staff are better trained, with improvement in skills and knowledge
  • Some people are being supported with consistency in their staff team and have had more social opportunities

Further improvements needed at Glamis House in Glenrothes

However, some areas at the Leonard Cheshire-run service are still required to make further improvements.

Glamis House has been rated weak – the second-lowest rating – for how well it supports people’s wellbeing and for the strength of its staff team.

Leadership and care and support planning are rated as adequate.

While the Care Inspectorate report recognised that the service has been through a “significant period of transition”, it said Glamis House “requires further time to demonstrate sustained improvement”.

The service has now been given until October 27 to show improvement in these areas.

Glamis House care facility in Glenrothes.
Glamis House still needs to make further improvements. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire said: “We are pleased with the recognition by the Care Inspectorate of improvements delivered to date.

“We have seen the benefits of our action plan come through, with increased training, additional oversight and support part of this.

“In partnership with the Care Inspectorate and Fife Health and Social Care Partnership there has been a concerted effort to get the best outcomes for people living at this service.

“This will continue as we embed further improvements following a period of change and transition.”

More from Fife

Fire at Birkhill Park.
JIM SPENCE: Dangerous cuts to Dundee and Fife fire services tell you a lot…
The proceeds of crime hearing against Natalie McGarry has concluded.
Shamed Fife-born politician Natalie McGarry to pay back just £66.36 after benefiting by £55,000
A view from the front of the Dalgety Bay property overlooking the Forth bridges
Fife family home boasts panoramic views over Forth bridges
Michelle Vallance appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Banned St Andrews Tesco shopper hit shop worker and assaulted four police during four-hour…
Dundee Railway Station.
Trains through Dundee and Fife disrupted
William Adamson.
Thief left skin and clothing melted on to Fife school wiring in bungled live…
Smoke over the old scrapyard in Leven. Image: Margaret Eaves/Facebook
Fire crews battle blaze at former scrapyard in Leven
a car crashed into a bus stop in Methil. Image: Councillor John O'Brien
Car clips bus then crashes into bus stop in Methil
Baluniefield police station in Dundee.
Which Tayside and Fife public buildings contain Raac concrete?
Lochgelly health centre patients staging a peaceful protest outside Lochgelly Health Centre during a visit by health secretary Michael Matheson.
Health minister shown holes in Fife health centre's leaky ceiling as protestors demand cash…

Conversation