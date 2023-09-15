Dundee girl, 6, ‘threatened by boy with butter knife’ in school playground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee girl, 6, ‘threatened by boy with butter knife’ in school playground

Abbie Taylor has pulled her three children out of school after the incident.

By Poppy Watson
The entrance to St Clement's and Camperdown primary schools in Dundee, where the knife threat incident took place.
The entrance to St Clement's and Camperdown primary schools. Image: Supplied

A Dundee schoolgirl has been left “petrified” after a fellow pupil allegedly threatened her with a butter knife and said he was going to kill her.

Abbie Taylor claims that her six-year-old daughter Hope – a P3 pupil at St Clement’s Primary in Charleston – was targeted in the playground at lunchtime on Tuesday.

She says the culprit was a male pupil at Camperdown Primary, which shares the campus on Balgarthno Place.

Abbie says her daughter has been bullied for a number of weeks and claims the school has failed to properly investigate.

The 27-year-old has now pulled Hope and her two other children out of St Clement’s primary and nursery and wants to have them transferred elsewhere.

Claims girl being bullied before knife incident at Dundee school

Abbie said: “This boy has been hurting her and physically picking her on for weeks.

“I have reported it to the school so many times.

“Then it escalated on Tuesday, with him stealing a knife out of the cafeteria and threatening my daughter, telling her that he was going to kill her.

“As soon as she came out of the school she asked when she could go to a new school.

“She said, ‘Mummy, he said he is going to hurt me and kill me’.”

Abbie has taken her kids out of the school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Abbie says she has spoken with the head teachers of both schools since the incident but believes they have offered her “no reassurance”.

She said: “When I spoke to the reception on Tuesday when it happened, they told me the problem had been dealt with.

“They are not taking any responsibility for their actions.

“I am being kept in the dark. The trust has completely gone.”

A butter knife was used in the incident. Image: Shutterstock

Abbie reported the incident to police but the matter has been left with the schools to deal with.

She added: “I have taken my children out of the school.

“My daughter doesn’t want to go back – she is petrified to be in the building.

“It’s been a total nightmare.

“I don’t want this to happen to another child.”

Police received report of threatening behaviour at Dundee school

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, we received a report of threatening behaviour at a school in Dundee.

“Officers attended and no crime was established, and suitable advice was given.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Schools take all allegations extremely seriously and will thoroughly investigate any incidents.

“Families are involved in the process and appropriate action will be taken where necessary.”

