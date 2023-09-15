Dundee girl, 6, ‘threatened by boy with butter knife’ in school playground

A Dundee schoolgirl has been left “petrified” after a fellow pupil allegedly threatened her with a butter knife and said he was going to kill her.

Abbie Taylor claims that her six-year-old daughter Hope – a P3 pupil at St Clement’s Primary in Charleston – was targeted in the playground at lunchtime on Tuesday.

She says the culprit was a male pupil at Camperdown Primary, which shares the campus on Balgarthno Place.

Abbie says her daughter has been bullied for a number of weeks and claims the school has failed to properly investigate.

The 27-year-old has now pulled Hope and her two other children out of St Clement’s primary and nursery and wants to have them transferred elsewhere.

Claims girl being bullied before knife incident at Dundee school

Abbie said: “This boy has been hurting her and physically picking her on for weeks.

“I have reported it to the school so many times.

“Then it escalated on Tuesday, with him stealing a knife out of the cafeteria and threatening my daughter, telling her that he was going to kill her.

“As soon as she came out of the school she asked when she could go to a new school.

“She said, ‘Mummy, he said he is going to hurt me and kill me’.”

Abbie says she has spoken with the head teachers of both schools since the incident but believes they have offered her “no reassurance”.

She said: “When I spoke to the reception on Tuesday when it happened, they told me the problem had been dealt with.

“They are not taking any responsibility for their actions.

“I am being kept in the dark. The trust has completely gone.”

Abbie reported the incident to police but the matter has been left with the schools to deal with.

She added: “I have taken my children out of the school.

“My daughter doesn’t want to go back – she is petrified to be in the building.

“It’s been a total nightmare.

“I don’t want this to happen to another child.”

Police received report of threatening behaviour at Dundee school

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, we received a report of threatening behaviour at a school in Dundee.

“Officers attended and no crime was established, and suitable advice was given.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Schools take all allegations extremely seriously and will thoroughly investigate any incidents.

“Families are involved in the process and appropriate action will be taken where necessary.”