NHS Tayside estate staff vote to strike over ‘second-class’ pay and conditions

NHS Tayside estate staff have voted to take strike action in a dispute over “second class” pay and conditions.

Around 60 estates workers including electricians, joiners, and plumbers will begin a 24 hour strike at one minute past midnight on Friday.

Unite the union say the dispute centres on the “failure” of NHS Tayside to locally implement recognised national conditions for trades persons.

They claim the “second-class” treatment of estates workers within the health board is contributing to a recurring detriment in pay and conditions.

Estates workers ensure that operating theatres across NHS Tayside are able to function safely and smoothly by providing an on-site and on-call service.

Overtime ban also in place

The union also say an overtime ban and no on-call cover will be in effect over each weekend for the next 12 weeks.

Among the hospitals which could be impacted by the industrial action include Ninewells Hospital and Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee, Stracathro Hospital in Brechin and Perth Royal Infirmary.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said said: “Unite’s estates workers across NHS Tayside won’t tolerate second-class treatment any longer.

“The health board has had every opportunity to treat our members fairly but it has stubbornly refused to resolve this dispute.

“Our members have been left with no choice but to take industrial action, and they do so with Unite’s full support in the fight for fair and equal treatment.”

Dougie Maguire regional co-ordinating officer, added: “NHS Tayside has taken a deliberate decision to escalate this dispute, rather than accept Unite’s reasonable conditions to get back round the negotiating table which could have prevented industrial action.

“Despite our best efforts to find a resolution there has not been one inch of movement by NHS Tayside. The reality is that we have been talking to a brick wall.

“It is a damning indictment of NHS Tayside and the blame for any industrial action lies squarely with the chief executive and the board.”

NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.