Police carry out raid on Dundee West End flat in ‘firearms’ probe

Police have carried out a raid on a flat in Dundee’s West End as part of a firearms probe.

Officers executed a firearms warrant at the property on Shepherd’s Loan on Friday morning.

Locals saw armed police entering a block of flats, near the junction with Perth Road, at around 8am.

A man has since been charged but the nature of the charges has not been confirmed.

One neighbour said the incident caused a “bit of a stir” as officers descended on the block.

Armed police ’cause stir’ in Dundee’s West End

He said: “When folk were trying to leave this morning, cars were being directed down Shepherd’s Loan, towards Magdalen Yard Road.

“I saw the armed police – there were four of them with firearms and they had helmets on.

“It caused a bit of a stir in the street. One person appeared to be led away by the police.

“There were four police units at the top end of the road.

“At its peak we saw about 10 police officers here.”

Police with shields during raid

Another resident said: “I saw the armed police but I wasn’t sure how many were here.

“Officers had shields when they came in. There was a fair bit of noise when they went up the stairs.

“After the man was taken away there was one officer guarding the door of the flat.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 8.20am on Friday, officers executed a warrant at a property on Shepherd’s Loan in Dundee.

“A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”