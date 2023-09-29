Police carry out raid on Dundee West End flat in ‘firearms’ probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police carry out raid on Dundee West End flat in ‘firearms’ probe

Armed police were seen entering the block just after 8am on Friday.

By James Simpson
A police van in the foreground and officers in the background on a Dundee street
Police went to Shepherd's Loan on Friday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

Police have carried out a raid on a flat in Dundee’s West End as part of a firearms probe.

Officers executed a firearms warrant at the property on Shepherd’s Loan on Friday morning.

Locals saw armed police entering a block of flats, near the junction with Perth Road, at around 8am.

A man has since been charged but the nature of the charges has not been confirmed.

One neighbour said the incident caused a “bit of a stir” as officers descended on the block.

Armed police ’cause stir’ in Dundee’s West End

He said: “When folk were trying to leave this morning, cars were being directed down Shepherd’s Loan, towards Magdalen Yard Road.

“I saw the armed police – there were four of them with firearms and they had helmets on.

“It caused a bit of a stir in the street. One person appeared to be led away by the police.

“There were four police units at the top end of the road.

“At its peak we saw about 10 police officers here.”

Police with shields during raid

Another resident said: “I saw the armed police but I wasn’t sure how many were here.

“Officers had shields when they came in. There was a fair bit of noise when they went up the stairs.

“After the man was taken away there was one officer guarding the door of the flat.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 8.20am on Friday, officers executed a warrant at a property on Shepherd’s Loan in Dundee.

“A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

