Perthshire farmers tell of ‘distressing’ moment pick-up stolen with dog inside

A Perthshire couple have told of the “distressing” moment their pick-up truck was driven away by thieves – with their dog inside.

The Mitsubishi L200 was taken from Broadwell Farm in Abernethy on Tuesday evening.

A blue Chieftain bowser was attached to the vehicle, and red Labrador Nip was sitting in the back.

Nip was later found miles away in Errol and the bowser has also been recovered.

But the grey Mitsubishi, with a registration number WR64 VML, and the attached canopy are still missing.

Perthshire farmer ‘five yards away’ when pick-up and dog stolen

Michael Wilson, who runs the farm with wife Michelle, told The Courier: “I saw it happening.

“I was about five yards away when I saw them drive away – I was just too late.

“They drove past and must have seen the van sitting on the road and decided to chance it.

“I was using the vehicle at the time and left the keys inside. They turned the engine on and took off.”

Nip was later found by homeowners in Errol.

Michael said: “As soon as I spoke to the police and they took down details, they sent out multiple units to search for the van.

“They later said that they had received a report from Errol saying that they had picked up a red Labrador.

“Those who stole the van must had driven along this dark track, dropped the bowser off and thrown Nip out as well.

“They must have noticed this dog in the back and had to stop.”

Michelle says the theft was “seriously distressing and upsetting”.

She said: “When Michael ran in to tell us, there was a mixture of fury, sadness and frustration. How could someone do such a thing?

“There’s value in what has been taken from us. We’re farmers, we need these things to help us work.

“The main worry was Nip. Michael knew she was in the van when they took off.

“She’s a family member but she’s really Mike’s dog. She goes everywhere with him.”

Dog ‘shaken but unharmed’ after theft

Michael added: “The people who lived in the house along from where Nip was left thought it was a delivery van when they noticed the lights.

“One of them went outside and saw Nip. She was a bit shaken and didn’t know where she was but was luckily unharmed.”

Police say a man was seen getting out a black Ford Focus before the Mitsubishi was taken.

Both vehicles then drove off together westbound on the A913 towards Aberargie.

Constable Matthew Mason of Crieff police station said: “Given the time of day this occurred, members of the public are likely to have seen the vehicles.

“I would urge anyone in the Abernethy and Errol areas with private CCTV, doorbell cameras or dashcams to review their footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.

“If you were in the area around the time and think you maybe have seen something which could help with our investigation, please come forward.”

Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting reference 3243 of Tuesday September 2026.