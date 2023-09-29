Perthshire farmers tell of ‘distressing’ moment pick-up stolen with dog inside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire farmers tell of ‘distressing’ moment pick-up stolen with dog inside

Michael Wilson was working in Abernethy when he saw his Mitsubishi being driven away with Labrador Nip in the back.

By Ben MacDonald
Michael Wilson and Nip
Michael Wilson and dog Nip. Image: Michelle Wilson

A Perthshire couple have told of the “distressing” moment their pick-up truck was driven away by thieves – with their dog inside.

The Mitsubishi L200 was taken from Broadwell Farm in Abernethy on Tuesday evening.

A blue Chieftain bowser was attached to the vehicle, and red Labrador Nip was sitting in the back.

Nip was later found miles away in Errol and the bowser has also been recovered.

But the grey Mitsubishi, with a registration number WR64 VML, and the attached canopy are still missing.

Perthshire farmer ‘five yards away’ when pick-up and dog stolen

Michael Wilson, who runs the farm with wife Michelle, told The Courier: “I saw it happening.

“I was about five yards away when I saw them drive away – I was just too late.

“They drove past and must have seen the van sitting on the road and decided to chance it.

“I was using the vehicle at the time and left the keys inside. They turned the engine on and took off.”

Michael's stolen Mitsubishi
The Mitsubishi and attached canopy is yet to be recovered. Image: Michelle Wilson

Nip was later found by homeowners in Errol.

Michael said: “As soon as I spoke to the police and they took down details, they sent out multiple units to search for the van.

“They later said that they had received a report from Errol saying that they had picked up a red Labrador.

“Those who stole the van must had driven along this dark track, dropped the bowser off and thrown Nip out as well.

“They must have noticed this dog in the back and had to stop.”

Michael Wilson's bowser
The bowser was dumped on a track in Errol. Image: Michelle Wilson

Michelle says the theft was “seriously distressing and upsetting”.

She said: “When Michael ran in to tell us, there was a mixture of fury, sadness and frustration. How could someone do such a thing?

“There’s value in what has been taken from us. We’re farmers, we need these things to help us work.

“The main worry was Nip. Michael knew she was in the van when they took off.

“She’s a family member but she’s really Mike’s dog. She goes everywhere with him.”

Dog ‘shaken but unharmed’ after theft

Michael added: “The people who lived in the house along from where Nip was left thought it was a delivery van when they noticed the lights.

“One of them went outside and saw Nip. She was a bit shaken and didn’t know where she was but was luckily unharmed.”

Police say a man was seen getting out a black Ford Focus before the Mitsubishi was taken.

Both vehicles then drove off together westbound on the A913 towards Aberargie.

Nip the labrador
Nip is back home. Image: Michelle Wilson

Constable Matthew Mason of Crieff police station said: “Given the time of day this occurred, members of the public are likely to have seen the vehicles.

“I would urge anyone in the Abernethy and Errol areas with private CCTV, doorbell cameras or dashcams to review their footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.

“If you were in the area around the time and think you maybe have seen something which could help with our investigation, please come forward.”

Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting reference 3243 of Tuesday September 2026.

