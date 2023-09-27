Dog found miles from home after pick-up stolen in Perthshire

A dog was found several miles from home after being taken inside a stolen pick-up truck from a Perthshire farm.

The vehicle – a grey Mitsubishi – was stolen from Broadwell Farm in Abernethy on Tuesday.

According to Facebook page Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross, a fox red Labrador was inside the vehicle at the time.

It was reportedly later found dumped by the roadside more than 15 miles away near Errol.

Dozens of people have commented on the post saying it is “fantastic news” the dog has been found.

Stolen Abernethy pick-up remains missing after dog found

One person said: “So pleased she is back home safe. You can replace a car, but not your dog, she is family.”

Another commented: “Fantastic news she is home and safe.”

One other poster said: “Glad she is safe and home.”

Despite the dog being found, the stolen pick-up remains missing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 7.10pm on Tuesday, we received a report of the theft of a vehicle and dog from a property in Abernethy, Perth.

“Officers attended and the dog was later traced. Inquiries remain ongoing into the theft of the vehicle.”