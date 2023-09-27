Dog found miles from home after pick-up stolen in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dog found miles from home after pick-up stolen in Perthshire

The vehicle was taken from a farm in Abernethy on Tuesday.

By James Simpson
A general view of Broadwell Farm in Abernethy, where the pick-up was stolen
Broadwell Farm in Abernethy. Image: Google Street View

A dog was found several miles from home after being taken inside a stolen pick-up truck from a Perthshire farm.

The vehicle – a grey Mitsubishi – was stolen from Broadwell Farm in Abernethy on Tuesday.

According to Facebook page Missing Pets, Perth and Kinross, a fox red Labrador was inside the vehicle at the time.

It was reportedly later found dumped by the roadside more than 15 miles away near Errol.

Dozens of people have commented on the post saying it is “fantastic news” the dog has been found.

Stolen Abernethy pick-up remains missing after dog found

One person said: “So pleased she is back home safe. You can replace a car, but not your dog, she is family.”

Another commented: “Fantastic news she is home and safe.”

One other poster said: “Glad she is safe and home.”

Despite the dog being found, the stolen pick-up remains missing.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 7.10pm on Tuesday, we received a report of the theft of a vehicle and dog from a property in Abernethy, Perth.

“Officers attended and the dog was later traced. Inquiries remain ongoing into the theft of the vehicle.”

More from Perth & Kinross

A90 northbound carriageway at Longforgan
Convoy system and slip road closures set for A90 between Dundee and Perth
Joe Wilson, head curator and spirits specialist at Whisky Auctioneer, inspects the whisky found at Blair Castle
'Oldest Scotch whisky in existence' once sipped by Queen Victoria found hidden in Perthshire…
4
The view of the hedgerow - and the shade it creates - from Turretbank Road resident Ali Buchan's home.
Holyrood intervenes over Crieff hedge as neighbour claims it makes her 'tearful'
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Tomasz Bagi, abusive boyfriend trashed flat in drunken rage Picture shows; Tomasz Bagi, abusive boyfriend trashed flat in drunken rage. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2023
Abusive boyfriend trashed partner's Scone flat after drunken night out
Colin Brown on Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
7 times Tayside and Fife contestants won big on TV gameshows
Hughes was spotted with the sledgehammer in Greyfriars House, Princes Street, Perth.
Man admits terrifying 'stress relief' sledgehammer incident at Perth hostel
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack Picture shows; Margaret Mullen, admitted random wine bottle attack. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/09/2023
Kinross-shire woman smashed wine bottle in victim's face
The A90 flyover connecting St Madoes to Glencarse.
Work on A90 bridge in Perthshire delayed after protected species identified
6
Merlin House is off Perth Road, Birnam.
Perth siblings lose bid to rent out £285k Birnam new-build as holiday let
Police were lied to about the 'assault' by three men in balaclavas. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee man must pay compensation to police after lying about balaclava gang attack in…