Police hunt bikers after motorcycle crash on busy Dundee road

Emergency services attended the scene on Coupar Angus Road, shortly before 5pm on Saturday.

By James Simpson
Police were managing traffic at the scene.
Police were managing traffic at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police are hunting for two bikers after a motorcycle crash on a busy Dundee road.

Emergency services attended the incident on Coupar Angus Road, shortly before 5pm on Saturday.

Two motorbikes were abandoned at the scene, with one of the vehicles bursting into flames.

Firefighters from Macalpine Fire Station tackled the blaze as police managed traffic, near Dunsinane Avenue.

It is not yet known if either rider was injured injured during the incident, as police recovered the vehicles.

Police on the Coupar Angus Road . Image: James Simpson/DCT Media

A member of the public said one bike was “badly damaged”, as two fire engines arrived at the scene.

He said: “The police were managing traffic at the slip-road at the Kingsway, near the Coupar Angus Road.

“One of the bikes was in flames beside the industrial estate when we came past.

“The fire service were just arriving at the scene and there was no sign of any riders.

“We’re hoping everyone is alright.

“Police officers stood down from the incident at around 6.30pm but one of the bikes looked badly damaged.”

Investigation ongoing

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 4.50pm on Saturday, September 30, police were called to a report of two motorbikes involved in a road crash on Coupar Angus Road, Dundee.

“Officers attended but the people on the bikes had left the scene.

“The vehicles were removed and enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 with reference number 2591 of 30 September.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews used a hose reel jet to tackle the fire before receiving the stop message at 5.21pm.

