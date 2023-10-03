Dundee Cops swoop after disturbance at Dundee Ann Summers The lingerie store was forced to close with shoppers still inside. By James Simpson & Andrew Robson October 3 2023, 6.04pm Share Cops swoop after disturbance at Dundee Ann Summers Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4773630/ann-summers-dundee-disturbance/ Copy Link Police were called to Reform Street, Dundee, Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Cops swooped on Dundee city centre after a disturbance at Ann Summers. Police were called to Reform Street at around 4.30pm on Tuesday. The lingerie store was forced to close with shoppers still inside as a man was detained by police. Police inside Ann Summers. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson ‘Terrifying’ Witnesses looked on in shock as more police units arrived on the scene. An onlooker said: “We couldn’t see inside the shop but it was terrifying to see what was unfolding. Another witnesses from a nearby store said: “It was really quite scary, not something you expect to see.” Another shopper said: “The sirens were blaring when the police came into the street.” The entrance to the shop appears damaged after the incident. Police Scotland has been approached for comment.