Cops swoop after disturbance at Dundee Ann Summers

Cops swooped on Dundee city centre after a disturbance at Ann Summers.

Police were called to Reform Street at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

The lingerie store was forced to close with shoppers still inside as a man was detained by police.

‘Terrifying’

Witnesses looked on in shock as more police units arrived on the scene.

An onlooker said: “We couldn’t see inside the shop but it was terrifying to see what was unfolding.

Another witnesses from a nearby store said: “It was really quite scary, not something you expect to see.”

Another shopper said: “The sirens were blaring when the police came into the street.”

The entrance to the shop appears damaged after the incident.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.