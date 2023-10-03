Honour for hero police officer killed by Dundee school shooter Robert Mone

A police officer killed by an escaped prisoner who had been in jail for a shooting at a Dundee school has been honoured.

Constable George Taylor received the Brave@Heart Award on Tuesday.

PC Taylor was murdered in 1976 after two patients went on the run from the State Hospital in Carstairs, a high-security psychiatric institution.

One of those patients was murderer and rapist Robert Mone.

Mone was charged with the murder of pregnant teacher Nanette Hanson at St John’s High School in Dundee on November 1 1967 and the rape and assault of two young girls.

The awards recognise acts of bravery and heroism across Scotland, with nominations made by the emergency services.

Winners are selected by an independent panel.

Detective Sergeant Ross Hunt – who was killed in Larkhall in 1983 while investigating a knife attack – also received the honour.

Presenting the awards at Edinburgh Castle, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “The courage and heroism shown by the award winners is truly humbling.

In every case, they didn’t hesitate to act when it came to helping others.

PC Taylor’s bravery overlooked for ‘far too long’

“I was particularly honoured to present posthumous Brave@Heart Awards to the families of Constable Taylor and Detective Sergeant Hunt.

“These officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect other people and, tragically, they paid with their lives.

“They are true heroes whose bravery and sacrifice has been overlooked for far too long.

“I also commend the courage and determination of the families and colleagues who have campaigned over the years for the officers’ heroism to be properly recognised.”

David Garbutt, Brave@Heart validation panel chair, said: “It has been a privilege and an honour to chair the panel considering the nominations for these awards, recognising the fantastic achievements of people throughout Scotland who have shown courage and selflessness in helping others and keeping our communities safe.”

Deputy chief constable designate Fiona Taylor, of Police Scotland, said: “This is an important recognition of the courage and selfless public service shown by both officers.

“I also pay tribute to the families of Constable George Taylor and Detective Sergeant William Ross Hunt for their dignity and determination to secure the recognition which both officers deserve.”

Now aged 74, Mone is imprisoned at Glenochil prison near Tullibody.