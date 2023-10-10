Dundee Emergency services searching River Tay Dundee Broughty Ferry RNLI is assisting Police Scotland with an ongoing search of the Tay at Dundee By Lindsey Hamilton October 10 2023, 9.58pm Share Emergency services searching River Tay Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4779997/emergency-services-searching-river-tay-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment Broughty Ferry RNLI all weather lifeboat. Emergency services are involved in a search of the River Tay at Dundee. Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats have been launched. Police Scotland are involved and it is understood the local coastguard team has also been deployed. There are no firm details at this stage. The Tay Bridge has also been closed for around an hour. Lifeboat crew assisting police in search A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “Broughty Ferry lifeboat has been launched and is assisting Police Scotland in a search. “We can give no further details at this stage.” It is not known if the search is connected to the 77-year-old who is still missing in the Tay having been washed away at Strathtay on Monday. Police Scotland has been asked to comment. No-one from Broughty Ferry lifeboat was available to speak. MORE FOLLOWS
