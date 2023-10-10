Emergency services searching River Tay Dundee

Emergency services are involved in a search of the River Tay at Dundee.

Both Broughty Ferry lifeboats have been launched.

Police Scotland are involved and it is understood the local coastguard team has also been deployed.

There are no firm details at this stage.

The Tay Bridge has also been closed for around an hour.

Lifeboat crew assisting police in search

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “Broughty Ferry lifeboat has been launched and is assisting Police Scotland in a search.

“We can give no further details at this stage.”

It is not known if the search is connected to the 77-year-old who is still missing in the Tay having been washed away at Strathtay on Monday.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

No-one from Broughty Ferry lifeboat was available to speak.

MORE FOLLOWS