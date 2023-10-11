For sale: Stunning Arbroath home with sea views all the way to Berwickshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Stunning Arbroath home with sea views all the way to Berwickshire

The 'one-of-a-kind' family home is located opposite Arbroath's Gayfield Park.

By Andrew Robson
Windmill House in Arbroath has hit the market.
Windmill House in Arbroath is on the market. Image: Rosie Fraser

A ‘one-of-a-kind’ home with panoramic views all the way to Berwickshire is on the market.

Windmill House in Arbroath boasts stunning seascapes in a vibrant house that takes full advantage of the location.

Property agent Rosie Fraser said: “This one-of-a-kind family residence was constructed by a well-respected local builder who specialises in exclusive and distinctive homes that are full of character and personality.”

Stunning sea views from the family room.
Stunning sea views from the family room. Image: Rosie Fraser

The four-bed home has a bright open-plan family room with sea-facing windows that allow natural light to flood in.

Leading from this is a large modern family kitchen complete with a large island unit and integrated oven.

The large bright family room at Windmill House.
The large bright family room at Windmill House. Image: Rosie Fraser
The kitchen has been finished to a high standard at the Angus home.
The kitchen has been finished to a high standard Image: Rosie Fraser

Continuing through the property there is a dining room and a lower-level living room with an original stonework wall salvaged from a historic mill.

Dining room at Windmill House,, 6 Gayfield,
The use of purple is continued in the dining room. Image: Rosie Fraser
The original mill is still part of the property in Arbroath
The brickwork was salvaged from a historic mill. Image: Rosie Fraser
The brickwork wall in the centre of the living space. at Windmill House
The brickwork wall in the centre of the living space. Image: Rosie Fraser

Leading from the hall there are four double bedrooms including the large master bedroom, which benefits from an en suite shower room and wonderful sea views.

All bedrooms are bright and full of colour.

The master bedroom with sea views.
The master bedroom with sea views. Image: Rosie Fraser
The master benefits from an en-suite shower room.
The master benefits from an en-suite shower room. Image: Rosie Fraser
Bedroom at the home in Angus with Panoramic views
All bedrooms use bright, vibrant colours. Image: Rosie Fraser
A bright green bedroom.
All four bedrooms are double bedrooms. Image: Rosie Fraser

Windmill House has a large family bathroom comprising a three-piece bathroom suite with a shower over the bath in addition to a smaller toilet room.

The spacious family bathroom at the Angus home
The spacious family bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser
The small toilet room.
The small toilet room. Image: Rosie Fraser

A stone-built spiral staircase leads up to a mezzanine balcony and into the upper floor of the house.

This amazing family room occupies most of the upper floor and is a perfect family room/entertaining area and is currently used as a music room.

The upper floor entertaining area. Image: Rosie Fraser
The upper floor entertaining area. Image: Rosie Fraser

Externally to the front of the property is off-street parking with enough room for four cars.

A clear standout feature is the sea-facing balcony which is the perfect place to relax and appreciate the view.

Angus home panoramic views and gardens
The property boasts plenty of outdoor space. Image: Rosie Fraser
The angus home with panoramic views is adjacent to Arbroath's Gayfield Stadium.
It is adjacent to Arbroath’s Gayfield Park. Image: Rosie Fraser
You can take in the panoramic views from the balcony of the Angus home
You can take in the panoramic views from the balcony. Image: Rosie Fraser

The property in the heart of Arbroath is on the market with Rosie Fraser for offers over £375,000.

Elsewhere in Arbroath a four-bedroom Arbroath house going under the hammer for less than £100,000 in November.

And The Courier got an exclusive look inside a property believed to be the first £1 million-plus home sold in the Angus town.

