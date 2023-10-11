For sale: Stunning Arbroath home with sea views all the way to Berwickshire

A ‘one-of-a-kind’ home with panoramic views all the way to Berwickshire is on the market.

Windmill House in Arbroath boasts stunning seascapes in a vibrant house that takes full advantage of the location.

Property agent Rosie Fraser said: “This one-of-a-kind family residence was constructed by a well-respected local builder who specialises in exclusive and distinctive homes that are full of character and personality.”

The four-bed home has a bright open-plan family room with sea-facing windows that allow natural light to flood in.

Leading from this is a large modern family kitchen complete with a large island unit and integrated oven.

Continuing through the property there is a dining room and a lower-level living room with an original stonework wall salvaged from a historic mill.

Leading from the hall there are four double bedrooms including the large master bedroom, which benefits from an en suite shower room and wonderful sea views.

All bedrooms are bright and full of colour.

Windmill House has a large family bathroom comprising a three-piece bathroom suite with a shower over the bath in addition to a smaller toilet room.

A stone-built spiral staircase leads up to a mezzanine balcony and into the upper floor of the house.

This amazing family room occupies most of the upper floor and is a perfect family room/entertaining area and is currently used as a music room.

Externally to the front of the property is off-street parking with enough room for four cars.

A clear standout feature is the sea-facing balcony which is the perfect place to relax and appreciate the view.

The property in the heart of Arbroath is on the market with Rosie Fraser for offers over £375,000.

