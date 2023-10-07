Four-bed house beside Arbroath harbour up for auction at £95,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four-bed house beside Arbroath harbour up for auction at £95,000

17 Marketgate has an interesting history as a family home and a former sweet shop and dental surgery.

By Graham Brown
Corner property 17 Marketgate goes under the hammer on November 2. Image: Auction House Scotland
A four-bedroom Arbroath house just a stone’s throw away from the town harbour is going under the hammer for less than £100,000.

The terraced property on the corner of Marketgate and Ladybridge Street has an interesting history.

In its time the property has been a sweet shop and dental surgery.

But it has also been a much-loved family home and its owners are going to auction after a summer sale fell through.

Marketgate property for sale in Arbroath. Street view shows Arbroath harbour is just a couple of hundred yards away.
A living room area
The property has rooms on three levels. Image: Auction House Scotland
The ground floor kitchen. Image: Property House Scotland
They say it could be a stunning house, or have a number of other uses including retail and rental.

The ground floor contains an entrance vestibule, large living room, a modern kitchen and WC.

There are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

And the second floor contains a double and single bedroom. It has hardwood floors throughout.

Despite its size, the property only has a Band B council tax rating.

There are hopes it could appeal to a buy to let landlord who might expect a rental income of around £1,000 per month.

And the house’s position, just a hundred yards away from Arbroath’s bustling marina, might make it attractive to a developer looking to set up tourist accommodation.

An aerial view showing the town and marina.
The property sits close to the town marina. Image: Auction House Scotland
One of the property's spacious bedrooms. Image: Auction House Scotland
The rear garden area of the house. Image: Auction House Scotland
It is going under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s sale in Glasgow on November 2.

The sale starts at 2pm and the Marketgate house has a guide price of £95k.

