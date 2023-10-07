Four-bed house beside Arbroath harbour up for auction at £95,000

A four-bedroom Arbroath house just a stone’s throw away from the town harbour is going under the hammer for less than £100,000.

The terraced property on the corner of Marketgate and Ladybridge Street has an interesting history.

In its time the property has been a sweet shop and dental surgery.

But it has also been a much-loved family home and its owners are going to auction after a summer sale fell through.

They say it could be a stunning house, or have a number of other uses including retail and rental.

The ground floor contains an entrance vestibule, large living room, a modern kitchen and WC.

There are two double bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

And the second floor contains a double and single bedroom. It has hardwood floors throughout.

Despite its size, the property only has a Band B council tax rating.

There are hopes it could appeal to a buy to let landlord who might expect a rental income of around £1,000 per month.

And the house’s position, just a hundred yards away from Arbroath’s bustling marina, might make it attractive to a developer looking to set up tourist accommodation.

It is going under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s sale in Glasgow on November 2.

The sale starts at 2pm and the Marketgate house has a guide price of £95k.