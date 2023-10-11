Arbroath search for new mine host at Portcullis continues eight months on from sudden closure

Arbroath’s Portcullis Bar is still looking for a new tenant almost eight months after its sudden closure.

And the owners of the previously popular pub have highlighted the opportunity it offers in a portfolio of Courier country outlets.

The Porty closed suddenly in late February.

The couple who ran the busy haunt on the corner of Hayshead Road and Conon Terrace blamed rocketing costs for the decision.

They operated it for six years.

Generations of locals have fond memories of the pub and its closure was met with sadness.

Fife and Tayside opportunities

Now, Admiral Taverns have renewed their quest to bring in new tenants.

The group is currently recruiting for five pubs across its leased and tenanted division.

Those include four Fife businesses:

Burt’s Bar, Buckhaven

Abbey Inn, Newburgh

Central Bar, Inverkeithing

Wheatsheaf, Kirkcaldy

The Wheatsheaf also closed unexpectedly at the beginning of the year.

Ceri Radford of Admiral Taverns said: “We have some brilliant opportunities for passionate and enthusiastic individuals or teams who are interested in running their own pub.

“You don’t necessarily need any experience either.

“Wherever you are in your journey, we’ll focus on finding the right pub for your vision and tailor our approach, support and the training we offer to meet your needs.

“To us it is simple – great pubs are run by great people and at Admiral we’re committed to building strong partnerships with our licensees.”

Admiral own almost 1,500 pubs across the UK.

The company has invested over £16 million into upgrading its pubs throughout 2023.