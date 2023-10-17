Dundee Person pulled from the Tay in rescue drama The Tay Bridge was closed for around 45 minutes to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. By Lindsey Hamilton October 17 2023, 5.12pm Share Person pulled from the Tay in rescue drama Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4785778/tay-bridge-closed-rescue/ Copy Link Broughty Ferry lifeboat crews pictured earlier this year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A person has been rescued from the Tay by Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew. The rescue attempt, amid reports of concern for an individual, saw the Tay Bridge closed for around 45 minutes on Tuesday afternoon. They were taken to hospital by a waiting ambulance for treatment and their condition is unknown. ‘One person recovered’ A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “This was a concern for person incident. “One person was recovered from the water and taken to hospital for treatment.” An eyewitness described seeing two girls on the Tay Bridge moments before the incident. They said: “Traffic was stopped on the bridge and the bridge was then closed to more traffic. “I could see two girls and then the lifeboat in the water. “The lifeboat managed to get one person safely on to the lifeboat from the water. “Shortly after that, traffic was allowed to move again.”