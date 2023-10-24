Dundee kids make almost 3 MILLION journeys in one year using controversial free bus passes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee kids make almost 3 MILLION journeys in one year using controversial free bus passes

The under-22 bus passes have been blamed by some for anti-social behaviour in and around Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Xplore bus on Commercial Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Xplore bus on Commercial Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Close to three million free bus journeys have been made by Dundee under-22 cardholders since the introduction of the controversial travel scheme last year.

National Entitlement Cards (NEC) were rolled out across Scotland from January 31 2022.

The cards enable anyone aged between five and 21 years of age to travel on bus services at no cost.

And 2.7 million free bus journeys have been made by Dundee pass holders between the end of January 2022 and March this year.

A total of 22,075 NEC’s have been issued to youths in the city – 78% of the eligible population – in the same period.

The figures have been revealed in a report which will go before Dundee City Council’s City Governance committee on Monday (October 23).

Fears of spike in anti-social behaviour

Since its introduction, the free bus travel for under 22s scheme has been blamed for an increase in anti-social behaviour in and around Dundee.

In July last year a mass brawl on Broughty Ferry beach, which left a 15-year-old injured and a police car vandalised, was partially blamed on youths travelling to the area by bus.

And in January the boss of the Overgate Shopping Centre said free bus passes had resulted in “kids from outlying schemes coming into the city centre causing mayhem”.

At the time, Malcolm Angus claimed the centre had suffered about £80,000 of damage over a 12 to 18-month period.

Overgate Centre Director, Malcolm Angus. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The Tayside division of Police Scotland also highlighted an increase in youth anti-social behaviour on buses in a report to Dundee City Council in June last year.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison wrote: “The buses have been used as places to congregate and as such we have seen increase reports from bus drivers and other passengers in respect of anti-social behaviour.”

But Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said there was no real evidence to suggest anti-social behaviour had increased since the buss passes were introduced.

“From what I can gather, the police don’t seem to have a firm opinion on the issue”, he said.

Councillor Craig Duncan showing previous vandalism on the wall of the historic Barracks at Broughty Ferry Beach. Image:  Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Sometimes they say the passes have possibly increased the trouble but I think the line they are taking is that it’s mainly made people more mobile.

“So instead of maybe misbehaving in one part of Dundee, they might hop on the bus and do it elsewhere.

“But that’s not to say there is more anti-social behaviour happening.

“I think it would be interesting to get the actual view of the bus operators to see how they think it’s going.”

More from Dundee

Left to right is Toby sparrow, Dylan Hunter Sparrow McMenemie and Torrent Wallace-Stewart who all graduated in Acting and performance HNC. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations
HM Coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service search Dighty Burn in Dundee.
Emergency rescue stood down after dog feared lost in Dundee burn
Emergency services at the scene on East Dock Street in Dundee
Car crash causing delays on East Dock Street in Dundee
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will visit Brechin and Broughty Ferry
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Brechin
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Dundee United fans urged to join minute's applause in memory of 'man with the…
Roadworks on Arbroath Road, near Craigie Avenue, have been causing delays. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee drivers report huge delays as roadworks hit journey times
2
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Hannah Laing will perform two shows at the Caird Hall
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing sells out two Caird Hall shows 'in minutes'
Christine Petrie spent a year on the picket line at Timex.
Christine Petrie: Son's tribute to former Dundee jute worker and Timex striker who has…

Conversation