Dundee kids make almost 3 MILLION journeys in one year using controversial free bus passes

Close to three million free bus journeys have been made by Dundee under-22 cardholders since the introduction of the controversial travel scheme last year.

National Entitlement Cards (NEC) were rolled out across Scotland from January 31 2022.

The cards enable anyone aged between five and 21 years of age to travel on bus services at no cost.

And 2.7 million free bus journeys have been made by Dundee pass holders between the end of January 2022 and March this year.

A total of 22,075 NEC’s have been issued to youths in the city – 78% of the eligible population – in the same period.

The figures have been revealed in a report which will go before Dundee City Council’s City Governance committee on Monday (October 23).

Fears of spike in anti-social behaviour

Since its introduction, the free bus travel for under 22s scheme has been blamed for an increase in anti-social behaviour in and around Dundee.

In July last year a mass brawl on Broughty Ferry beach, which left a 15-year-old injured and a police car vandalised, was partially blamed on youths travelling to the area by bus.

And in January the boss of the Overgate Shopping Centre said free bus passes had resulted in “kids from outlying schemes coming into the city centre causing mayhem”.

At the time, Malcolm Angus claimed the centre had suffered about £80,000 of damage over a 12 to 18-month period.

The Tayside division of Police Scotland also highlighted an increase in youth anti-social behaviour on buses in a report to Dundee City Council in June last year.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison wrote: “The buses have been used as places to congregate and as such we have seen increase reports from bus drivers and other passengers in respect of anti-social behaviour.”

But Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said there was no real evidence to suggest anti-social behaviour had increased since the buss passes were introduced.

“From what I can gather, the police don’t seem to have a firm opinion on the issue”, he said.

“Sometimes they say the passes have possibly increased the trouble but I think the line they are taking is that it’s mainly made people more mobile.

“So instead of maybe misbehaving in one part of Dundee, they might hop on the bus and do it elsewhere.

“But that’s not to say there is more anti-social behaviour happening.

“I think it would be interesting to get the actual view of the bus operators to see how they think it’s going.”