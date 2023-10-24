XL Bully which injured THREE children in Angus quickly sold to new owner after attacks

Two people have appeared in court after their XL Bully, Zeus, injured three schoolchildren in Forfar this summer.

Andrea McColl, 35, and David McColl, 37, appeared at the Angus town’s sheriff court to each admit a separate charge of being responsible for Zeus when he was dangerously out of control.

On June 22, the dog attacked two boys near Andrea McColl’s home.

In July, David McColl was in charge of the XL Bully when it bit a boy who had only turned eight that month.

The court heard that since attacking the children, Zeus has been sold to a new owner.

However, the dog could still be destroyed.

Charges

First offender Andrea McColl, of Forfar’s Kemsley Park, pled guilty to being responsible for Zeus when he was dangerously out of control on June 22.

In her street, Zeus was off his lead when he bit a nine-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy on the body. Both were injured.

A month later, Zeus attacked a third child while David McColl, of John Street, Forfar, was responsible for it.

The dog was again off its lead when it pursued an eight-year-old boy in Forfar’s Reid Park on July 23.

The XL Bully jumped at the boy, knocked him to the ground and bit and scratched him on the head and body.

This child was also injured.

None of Zeus’s victims can be named for legal reasons.

No longer with accused

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Zeus was sold to another man, David Nixon, before being seized by the authorities.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “It was his (David McColl’s) dog.

“Prior to being seized by the police, it was sold to another person – he’s in court.

“The ownership for these charges… both accused were in control.

“It was subsequently sold.

“The matter was reported to the police.

“The dog was subsequently seized.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until December 7 for social work reports to be prepared.

The sheriff will also consider whether Zeus is to be destroyed at that hearing.

Controversial breed

The court case came as XL Bullies continue to be in the headlines after a series of attacks across the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a ban on the breed but it is unclear if that would extend to Scotland.

The Courier told how the powerful animals have been involved in a spate of incidents on Tayside recently.

