XL Bully which injured THREE children in Angus quickly sold to new owner after attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

XL Bully which injured THREE children in Angus quickly sold to new owner after attacks

Zeus bit two primary school-aged boys in June and a third youngster in July and now could be destroyed.

By Ross Gardiner
Andrea McColl and David McColl at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Andrea McColl and David McColl at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Two people have appeared in court after their XL Bully, Zeus, injured three schoolchildren in Forfar this summer.

Andrea McColl, 35, and David McColl, 37, appeared at the Angus town’s sheriff court to each admit a separate charge of being responsible for Zeus when he was dangerously out of control.

On June 22, the dog attacked two boys near Andrea McColl’s home.

In July, David McColl was in charge of the XL Bully when it bit a boy who had only turned eight that month.

The court heard that since attacking the children, Zeus has been sold to a new owner.

However, the dog could still be destroyed.

Zeus the XL Bully.
XL Bully, Zeus. Image: Facebook.

Charges

First offender Andrea McColl, of Forfar’s Kemsley Park, pled guilty to being responsible for Zeus when he was dangerously out of control on June 22.

In her street, Zeus was off his lead when he bit a nine-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy on the body. Both were injured.

A month later, Zeus attacked a third child while David McColl, of John Street, Forfar, was responsible for it.

David McColl and XL Bully Zeus.
David McColl and Zeus. Image: Facebook.

The dog was again off its lead when it pursued an eight-year-old boy in Forfar’s Reid Park on July 23.

The XL Bully jumped at the boy, knocked him to the ground and bit and scratched him on the head and body.

This child was also injured.

None of Zeus’s victims can be named for legal reasons.

No longer with accused

Forfar Sheriff Court heard Zeus was sold to another man, David Nixon, before being seized by the authorities.

David McColl, Andrea McColl and David Nixon at Forfar Sheriff Court.
David Nixon (right) was at court with David McColl and Andrea McColl.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “It was his (David McColl’s) dog.

“Prior to being seized by the police, it was sold to another person – he’s in court.

“The ownership for these charges… both accused were in control.

“It was subsequently sold.

“The matter was reported to the police.

“The dog was subsequently seized.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie deferred sentencing until December 7 for social work reports to be prepared.

The sheriff will also consider whether Zeus is to be destroyed at that hearing.

Controversial breed

The court case came as XL Bullies continue to be in the headlines after a series of attacks across the UK.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a ban on the breed but it is unclear if that would extend to Scotland.

The Courier told how the powerful animals have been involved in a spate of incidents on Tayside recently.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Hurling crockery at 'Spoons and abuse at Celtic Park
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Vengeful husband torched BMW in Fife street over affair
Lewis Beveridge.
Teen stamped on man's neck until he passed out in botched Perth robbery
Jamae Boyd at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Seven-times convicted driver drove at 60mph on 20mph Kirriemuir streets
Rachel Barnes fled paramedics and fell into Loch Faskally after being caught drink-driving.
A9 drink-driver stripped to underwear, swam into loch and was rescued by passing kayaker
Katrina Stewart caused the Kirkton blaze by lighting a barbecue inside a caravan. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Soot-covered Dundee woman who lit barbecue in pensioner's caravan sentenced
David Dickie.
No jail time for disgraced SSE project manager caught with 'sadistic' child abuse images…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Cocaine driver and blood assault
James Maxwell was jailed for five years.
Fife loner jailed after researching school atrocities online and buying gun and ammunition