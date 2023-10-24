St Johnstone on-loan forward DJ Jaiyesimi is Drey Wright wing-back replacement contender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone on-loan forward DJ Jaiyesimi is Drey Wright wing-back replacement contender

The Charlton man has caught the eye of manager Steven MacLean of late.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone forward DJ Jaiyesimi.
St Johnstone forward DJ Jaiyesimi. Image: Shutterstock.

DJ Jaiyesimi is now showing his worth for St Johnstone on the training ground.

And, after a false start to the 25-year-old’s season-long loan at McDiarmid Park, the Charlton Athletic man is in contention to replace Drey Wright at wing-back against St Mirren.

Wright had a Monday appointment scheduled with a specialist to assess a knee injury that flared up after Saints’ last game against Aberdeen over a fortnight ago.

The former Hibs man could well be facing a long spell on the sidelines.

Manager, Steven MacLean, has the option of responding to the injury set-back by reverting to a back four.

But if he stays with a central defensive three, Jaiyesimi is in his thoughts for Wright’s most recent role in the Perth team.

“DJ can play as a wing-back, as can Dara Costelloe and James Brown,” said MacLean.

“So we will have options there.

“Obviously it would be disappointing to lose Drey for any period of time but we have to make plans as if that will be the case.

“I have tried one or two things already in training and will do the same in a bounce game we’ll have between ourselves this week.

“The good thing is we have different options between more attacking ones and then more defensive so the options will be there.

“We have tried to be attacking with our wing-backs since changing to the three.

“A lot of other teams play their wingers as wing-backs so there’s no reason we can’t look at it too.

“Different games suit different players but we want to be positive because we know we need goals.”

St Johnstone boss hails ‘versatile’ Jaiyesimi

Jaiyesimi picked up a hamstring injury in his first bounce game after arriving in Scotland on deadline day – with St Mirren the opposition.

Nearly two months later, he should now be ready for Premiership game-time against the same opponents.

“DJ is versatile so can play several positions, which is something you want in your squad,” said MacLean.

“We have seen a real improvement in him the last few weeks.

“He’s come here, suffered his injury and that obviously set him back.

“But now he’s had a clear run we’re seeing what we saw when we started looking at him.

“He’s getting fitter, he’s had a lot of hard sessions, and is certainly showing what he’s about.

St Johnstone loan winger, Diallang Jaiyesimi.
Diallang Jaiyesimi. Image: Shutterstock.

“He’s a good character – relatively quiet and just gets on with his business.

“He’s come through from non-league down south and joined a big club in Charlton.

“Things didn’t go the way he wanted there – it has been a hard time for him not playing as much as he would have liked.

“But he wanted to come here, kick on again and rebuild.

“That was what we talked about with him and his agent when we spoke about coming here.

“The platform will be there for him and the fact he is so versatile, being able to play as a winger, wing-back or up front, then he will get opportunities.”

Phillips making progress

Dan Phillips has a slim chance of being fit for Paisley.

“Dan is better. He’s running and is improving all the time but I’m still not completely sure about him for the weekend.

“I’d say he will definitely be available for Kilmarnock but we’ll have to wait and see for this one.

“When he’s fit again he’ll have to fight to get back into the team because Matty Smith has done well alongside Sven.

“The more decisions like that you have the better.

“He’s shown he’s a good player already but we’ve seen he’s a leader now and the more of them you have the better.”

