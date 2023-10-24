Brechin care home staff’s ‘amazing’ response in face of Storm Babet

Brechin care home staff have been hailed for their response to Storm Babet by the manager who took up the post days before disaster struck the town.

Celia Findlay says the reaction from her team to the unfolding crisis at the end of last week is unlike anything she has encountered.

Some have slept over in the Brechin home to work throughout the storm situation.

Others came in during their own time to cover for colleagues – including one carer who lost everything to the flood.

Overwhelming response

Celia, 52, said: “I am absolutely blown away by how the staff there have responded.

“The care industry has taken such a knock lately with all the negativity surrounding Covid.

“I think it would be great for people to know how excellent care homes can be in a crisis

“It has been terrifying for the staff, the residents and their families.

“We have a home WhatsApp group and from the get go people were volunteering to come in and help out.”

Baerehill sits in Castle Street, at the top end of the town and less than a mile from the epicentre of the flood destruction.

“We had to let staff who lived out of Brechin away because of the developing situation, but others just stepped up.

“I live in Stonehaven so I have just been able to get back in today but my interim manager Margaret-Ann Gavin has been amazing.”

Chef Emma Barker from St Cyrus and colleagues Shania Thomson and Maureen Main came in for special praise from Celia.

She added: “One of our staff members lives in the River Street area so I think the feeling of comradeship in the home has been particularly strong.”

‘Upsetting’

“A lot of our residents are Brechin people so it was very distressing for them to see the pictures and footage of what has happened,” Celia added.

“And most of our relatives work so the weekend is a busy time for visits, but of course they couldn’t get here.

“For those with dementia the upset to their routine can be upsetting.

“Activity staff came in to de-stress the residents and to have them here made such a difference.

“I arrived here from the NHS and have never experienced anything like the response from my team here.

“It has been quite a start to my new job, but I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

On Monday, King Charles sent a message of support to the town.

It came as First Minister Humza Yousaf visited Brechin and spoke of his shock at the scale of devastation.