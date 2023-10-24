Driver who struck cyclists in Perthshire weeps as court told her victims will never fully recover

Two cyclists mowed down by a driver who went through a Give Way junction will never fully recover, a court has heard.

Melissa McKelligott ploughed into part of an eight-person peloton – all members of the Dundee Wheelers Club – near Rait in rural Perthshire.

Helen Wall was “catapulted” through the air while fellow rider Brian Barr was left in “absolute agony” and in need of a hip replacement.

Registered nurse McKelligott pled guilty to driving without due care on July 27 last year and crashing into three cyclists, causing serious injury to the pair.

The 44-year-old wept in the dock of Perth Sheriff Court as details of the collision were read out.

Prosecutor Sam Craib said Mr Barr had made a 75% recovery.

He said: “That’s as good as it’s going to get – he still suffers pain.”

Ms Wall will continue to suffer symptoms throughout her life, he added.

American McKelligott, who moved to Scotland to start a new life after breaking up with her partner, was banned from driving for 93 weeks and sentenced to 225 hours unpaid work.

Serious consequences

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told her: “The driving here wasn’t particularly terrible but the consequences were quite serious.

“You will appreciate that two people were very badly injured.

“Neither of them have fully recovered, particularly Mr Barr.”

The sheriff was told McKelligott may struggle with unpaid work because of mental health challenges and she could not be placed on a restriction of liberty curfew because she needs to walk her dogs.

“It’s either that or something else,” the sheriff said, alluding to custody. “I don’t think that would be appropriate.”

Impact

The court heard the group of riders were travelling through the Carse of Gowrie as part of a regular Wednesday night run.

At around 9.30pm, McKelligott drove her black Mini Cooper into the group after failing to stop at a junction on Rait Road.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court: “Witness Robert Mills, who was cycling at the back of the group, observed Ms Wall being catapulted into the air.

“He heard her scream as she landed on the ground.”

Mr Mills told police he then saw Mr Barr being dragged along the road.

The prosecutor said: “Mr Mills then collided with the accused’s vehicle and hit his face on a nearside door panel.”

Another driver who came across the scene described bicycles strewn across the carriageway and a large cloud of dust.

Devastation

McKelligott’s car mounted a kerb and came to a halt.

Mr Craib said: “The vehicle had a lot of scratches and its offside wing mirror was hanging off.

“The accused exited the car. She appeared to be in shock and was screaming.

“She sat down on a verge, with her back to the cyclists because she could not bring herself to look at the damage she caused.”

She kept repeating: “There’s a Give Way sign. Why didn’t I stop? Why didn’t I stop?”

Mr Barr and Ms Wall were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Mr Barr, from Dundee, suffered a broken right hip and needed a hip replacement.

He had a partially collapsed lung and four broken ribs.

Speaking after the crash, he said: “I was at an angle when I went into the car, banged into it and then got carried on the car as it went right through the junction and up the other side of the road.”

Ms Wall, from Invergowrie, had two fractures to her lower spine and her right shoulder was damaged.

She said: “The force of the fall went up through my spine and crushed two of my vertebrae.”

She said the crash was “horrendous timing” as it forced her to pull out of the Scottish Championship race the following Saturday.

Mr Mills was treated for cuts and bruises.

Riders spotted ‘in corner of her eye’

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “Ms McKelligott appears before the court as a first offender.

“She holds a US driving licence but I can confirm she has not driven since this incident.

“She lives alone since separating from her partner. Her mental health fluctuates.

“She has sole care of two dogs and spends most of her time at home, apart from when she needs to take the dogs out for a walk.”

Ms Cullerton said her client – who lives in Edinburgh – fully accepted driving through the junction, after seeing the cyclists “in the corner of her eye”.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.