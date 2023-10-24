Local hero: Dundee United fan Marty stuffs his car full of foodbank donations every weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Local hero: Dundee United fan Marty stuffs his car full of foodbank donations every weekend

Marty Smith, 32, launched Fans for Foodbanks Dundee last summer.

Marty Smith is the leader of Fans for Foodbanks Dundee. Image: Marty Smith
By Poppy Watson

If you’re a Dundee or Dundee United fan – there’s a good chance you’ve come across Marty Smith on your way to matches.

That’s because every week, as thousands of football supporters descend on Tannadice or Dens Park, the 32-year-old and his team of volunteers can be seen collecting foodbank donations outside the stadiums.

Marty is the lead organiser of Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee – an initiative which encourages fans in the city to bring food and spare change on game days.

The group has collected countless car loads of non-perishable goods and raised thousands of pounds for local foodbanks since it was launched last year.

And as foodbanks across Dundee struggle to make ends meet amid the cost of living crisis and council funding cuts, the project has been met with open arms.

Fans for Foodbanks Dundee volunteers. (Left to right) Darren Thomson, Marty Smith, Liam McKelvie and Daniel Gearie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The group is part of the wider Fans Supporting Foodbanks network, which was initially set up by Liverpool and Everton fans.

Marty and his friends were inspired to bring the project to Scotland after hearing from one of the original co-founders, politician Ian Byrne, at a Labour party conference.

Marty said: “Ian was talking about the project and the benefit it was having for the local community in Liverpool where he lives.

“I was there with a couple of friends who supported different football clubs across Scotland – one of them supported Celtic, another guy supported Kilmarnock – and we all sort of looked at each at the same time and said, ‘We could do this’.

“It grew arms and legs from there. We touched base with the original founders, had a couple of Zoom calls, talked through how it might work. And then we just went for it.”

One year and eight branches across Scotland later – including Celtic and Rangers –  it is safe to say it is going well.

Marty collects donations most weekends. Image: Marty Smith

With either Dundee or Dundee United playing a home game every Saturday or Sunday – it’s rare Marty gets a free weekend.

He and his team recently started collecting at Lochee United games, too.

After collecting donations from fans, Marty “packs it into my little red car” and drops it off at a foodbank.

The group partners with a new foodbank in the city every month in order to support as many communities as possible.

And with a recent report from charity Trussell Trust showing that 1.2 million Scots experienced food insecurity in the 12 months up to mid-2022, it’s evident that foodbanks have never been more vital.

‘I would never want to see my friends go short’

Marty, who is an influencing assistant for Samaritans Scotland, has seen the devastating impact of food poverty first-hand.

He said: “I have friends who have struggled financially throughout their lives, whether they’ve lost work or they’ve had poor mental health and have really struggled to keep up with paying rent and everyday life.

“And I think the cost of living crisis has definitely exacerbated that.

“I am the kind of person who would never want to see my friends go short and I would never want to see anyone in my community go short either.

“That’s why I do stuff like this. That’s why all our volunteers do something like this

“Because they have been touched by someone who is struggling and want to provide support in any way they can.”

Footballs fans are putting their rivalries aside to support foodbanks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The initiative even has the backing of the Dundee and Dundee United players, who regularly donate on game days.

Marty said: “When we talk to the players about what we’re doing, they’re immediately interested.

“They have been messaging our social media accounts asking how they can get involved – both financially or what they can do in terms of bringing food in.

“Sometimes people think footballers are a bit out of touch, but these guys want to give back.”

It is clear that Marty – who admits his fellow volunteers had to convince him to do this interview – hates taking all the credit.

During our chat on the phone he repeatedly stresses that “none of this would be possible” without his fellow volunteers and the fans who donate items weekly.

So when I ask what motivates him to give up so much of his free time to help others – his answer comes as no surprise.

“We work with foodbanks in all areas of the city and I really see the benefit of the work that they’re doing,” he said.

“When I’m knackered and had a long week – it’s the people running these services who keep me going.

“They’re the real heroes.”

