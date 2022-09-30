EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC stars reveal how they are helping fans with cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC stars reveal how they are helping fans with cost of living crisis

By Poppy Watson
September 30 2022, 11.37am Updated: September 30 2022, 2.30pm
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney, bookkeeper Ally Galloway and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins with the foodbank donations.
Dundee defender Ryan Sweeney, bookkeeper Ally Galloway and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins with the foodbank donations.

Dundee FC stars have revealed how the team are helping fans during the cost of living crisis – by donating food to help those in need.

A table for foodbank contributions has been set up at the club’s day-to-day headquarters at the Gardyne college campus.

It has led to players donating piles of non-perishable goods including pasta, rice, tinned soup and beans between training sessions.

The items are then collected by volunteers for Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee and distributed to about 20 foodbanks in the city.

‘It’s a worrying time for everyone’

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, 35, has been helping lead the initiative with defender Ryan Sweeney.

He says it is a “only a small gesture” but one that will “hopefully help people who are in need”.

He told The Courier: “I think at the current time we find ourselves in economically, with people struggling for money, it’s a lovely thing to be able to give back to the local area and show our support for a cause that we think is worth supporting.

“I think we’re all feeling the level of uncertainty across the economic landscape and cost of living.

“It is worrying times for everyone.”

Players have been donating non-perishable goods.

Legzdins says hardship is something he and Sweeney have seen first-hand over the years.

He said: “You’re never too far removed from it.

“We both grew up in areas of England where there is a diverse cross-section of the population.

“I have certainly seen and witnessed people who were less fortunate, and we are both in very fortunate positions at the moment to have jobs like we do.”

‘The players’ response has been fantastic’

The table was set up at Dundee and Angus College – where the club moved their daily operations to earlier this year – by bookkeeper Ally Galloway, after the launch of Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee in July.

The initiative sees Dundee and Dundee United supporters put their rivalries aside to collect food donations during home games.

Ally, 53, says she was inspired to get the club involved when she saw volunteers leafleting outside Dens Park during a match.

She said: “The players’ response has been fantastic.

“I just want to keep going with it and do as much as we can.

“The club is always keen to as much as we can for the community.”

The donation table is set up at the club’s Gardyne college base.

Sweeney, 25, said: “In terms of the club getting involved and helping out, Ally has been a massive driving force for that.

“We’ve just been relaying the message to the lads to bring stuff in and help out and it’s been a really good process.

“People have been bringing in pasta and tinned food.

“It’s really nice to see the collection on matchdays.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

What we're eating. Best places to eat Dundee
What we're eating: The 8 best things including smoking cocktails and the perfect wood-fired…
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in 'unfair dismissal' claim
Deivids Valds with a picture of his missing Bulgarian rescue dog.
Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee
Ballumbie Castle Golf Club manager Allan Bange at the driving range.
'Unbelievable' £300k Dundee golf driving range to replace storm-damaged facility
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob's and sexually assaulted her
covid dundee million cases scotland
Covid cases increasing across Tayside and Fife again - but where?
Poet and entertainer Derek Meikleham.
Dundee and Angus entertainer Derek Meikleham remembered
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Commonwealth Games heroes return, and a care home in crisis

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks