EXCLUSIVE: Dundee FC stars reveal how they are helping fans with cost of living crisis

Dundee FC stars have revealed how the team are helping fans during the cost of living crisis – by donating food to help those in need.

A table for foodbank contributions has been set up at the club’s day-to-day headquarters at the Gardyne college campus.

It has led to players donating piles of non-perishable goods including pasta, rice, tinned soup and beans between training sessions.

The items are then collected by volunteers for Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee and distributed to about 20 foodbanks in the city.

‘It’s a worrying time for everyone’

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins, 35, has been helping lead the initiative with defender Ryan Sweeney.

He says it is a “only a small gesture” but one that will “hopefully help people who are in need”.

He told The Courier: “I think at the current time we find ourselves in economically, with people struggling for money, it’s a lovely thing to be able to give back to the local area and show our support for a cause that we think is worth supporting.

“I think we’re all feeling the level of uncertainty across the economic landscape and cost of living.

“It is worrying times for everyone.”

Legzdins says hardship is something he and Sweeney have seen first-hand over the years.

He said: “You’re never too far removed from it.

“We both grew up in areas of England where there is a diverse cross-section of the population.

“I have certainly seen and witnessed people who were less fortunate, and we are both in very fortunate positions at the moment to have jobs like we do.”

‘The players’ response has been fantastic’

The table was set up at Dundee and Angus College – where the club moved their daily operations to earlier this year – by bookkeeper Ally Galloway, after the launch of Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee in July.

The initiative sees Dundee and Dundee United supporters put their rivalries aside to collect food donations during home games.

Ally, 53, says she was inspired to get the club involved when she saw volunteers leafleting outside Dens Park during a match.

She said: “The players’ response has been fantastic.

“I just want to keep going with it and do as much as we can.

“The club is always keen to as much as we can for the community.”

Sweeney, 25, said: “In terms of the club getting involved and helping out, Ally has been a massive driving force for that.

“We’ve just been relaying the message to the lads to bring stuff in and help out and it’s been a really good process.

“People have been bringing in pasta and tinned food.

“It’s really nice to see the collection on matchdays.”