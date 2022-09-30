Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sky above St Andrews will be ablaze with fireworks on Saturday as the Dunhill Links Championship hosts a dazzling finale.

A spectacular display over the iconic West Sands is traditionally held on the eve of the final day of play.

And it always attracts a large crowd who gather along the edge of the Old Course.

Popular with golfers as well as spectators and St Andrews residents, it is set to music which is broadcast to the audience.

Singer and TV presenter Ronan Keating, who is playing in this year’s Dunhill Links tournament, has previously described it as one of his favourite nights of the year.

Speaking ahead of the 2018 event, he said: “Not only are all the golfers out to watch the display, the whole town comes out to celebrate and enjoy the most incredible display of fireworks and music.”

Celebrities at the Dunhill

The Dunhill includes a mix of professional golfers and famous amateurs.

Among the well-known faces this year are Hollywood legend Bill Murray and US actress Kathryn Newton.

Musicians Huey Lewis, Keane frontman Tom Chaplin and former Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford are also taking part along with sporting legends such as Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave.

Many of the celebrities are known to mingle with the crowds during the annual fireworks display.

Where to view the Dunhill Links fireworks display

Organisers have given advice on the best places to view the spectacular.

One option is to gather on Links Road, behind the 17th green.

Alternatively, the track in front of the Old Course Hotel also offers excellent views.

The fireworks begin at 8.25pm.

And they are preceded by a performance by the City of St Andrews Pipe Band, who will march from the R&A clubhouse to Grannie Clark’s Wynd.

The weather is expected to be fair following Friday’s downpours and strong winds.

Tickets for the final day of play

The Dunhill is played across three courses, the Old Course and Kingsbarns in Fife, and Carnoustie in Angus.

And it is free to enter during the first three days.

However, tickets must be bought in advance for the final day of play at the Old Course on Sunday.

They cost £20 for adults and £15 for over 65s.

Children, students and military personnel get in free if ID is presented.

Tickets are available online here: www.alfreddunhilllinks.com/tickets/