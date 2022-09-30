Comfort Food Friday: Spice up your next meal with mouth-watering pork

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Spice up your next meal with mouth-watering pork

By Brian Stormont
September 30 2022, 11.45am
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.

This autumn, Make It Scotch is looking to inspire people to mix up their routine by switching to Specially Selected Pork.

As bills soar, consumers can make the most of their food budget by plumping for Specially Selected Pork. It’s the perfect protein for creating both comforting midweek meals and Friday night ‘fakeaways’.

This recipe for chow mein with plum sauce is perfect to bring some amazing Chinese aromas and flavours to your kitchen.

For more recipes like this, visit makeitscotch.com or click here.

Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 300g fresh plums (approx 4-5)
  • 2 tbsp white rice or white wine vinegar
  • 5 tsp clear honey
  • 1½ tsp Chinese five spice
  • 4 x Specially Selected Pork loin steaks
  • 20g fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce
  • 225g dried medium egg noodles
  • 2 tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil
  • 1 bunch spring onions, shredded
  • 225g frozen peas

Method

  1. To make the plum sauce, place the plums in a saucepan with the vinegar, honey and half of the five spice. Heat until bubbling, then cover and simmer very gently for 10 minutes until soft. Leave aside to cool. For a smooth sauce either blitz in a blender for a few seconds or push through a nylon sieve to remove the skins.
  2. On a chopping board trim away any visible fat from the steaks, then cut the pork into 1cm thick strips.
  3. In a large bowl, mix the pork with the ginger, garlic, remaining five spice and soy sauce. Leave to stand for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large saucepan of water to the boil and cook the noodles for 4-5 minutes until tender. Drain well, rinse and put in cold water. Put to one side.
  4. To save even more time on this super-speedy meal, use ready-cooked noodles – you will need 600g.
  5. In a frying pan, heat half the oil until hot and stir fry the pork for 7-8 minutes until browned all over and just cooked through. Cover and leave aside.
  6. Chop the spring onions.
  7. In a wok or large frying pan, heat the remaining oil until hot then stir fry the spring onions and frozen peas for three minutes.
  8. Drain the noodles well and add to the wok, along with the remaining soy sauce and add the pork. Continue to cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes until everything is hot and well combined. For a richer flavour, stir two tsp sesame oil into the noodles once they have been stir-fried.
  9. To serve, spoon the noodles into warm serving bowls. Sprinkle with shreds of fresh spring onion. Accompany with the plum sauce and a chopped vegetable salad.
  10. For the vegetable salad, coarsely grate or finely chop carrot, radish and cucumber. Mix with spring onion and dress with a little white wine vinegar and honey to serve.

Tips: If you prefer a sweet and sour sauce with your noodles, this is a very simple recipe to follow. In a small saucepan, blend 1 tsp cornflour with 1 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce.

Stir in 2 tbsp white rice or wine vinegar, 1 tbsp tomato puree and 150ml unsweetened pineapple juice. Bring to the boil, stirring, and simmer for 2-3 minutes until slightly thickened. Add a little honey to taste. Serve hot or cold.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

What we're eating. Best places to eat Dundee
What we're eating: The 8 best things including smoking cocktails and the perfect wood-fired…
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Drinks entrepreneurs put Fife at heart of non-alcoholic spirits industry with Feragaia distillery launch
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli
Lisa Reid, new owner of Lundin Coffee Co.
Leven coffee shop Jane's at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Inside Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry's newest cafe
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
16 of the best pictures of The Great Angus Dinner at Rae's in Montrose
Kumar's curry club
Perthshire chef Praveen Kumar launches £150K Crowdfunder to scale-up Indian ready meals business
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Where to pick your own pumpkin in Tayside and Fife
Mango crumble with chai custard.
Sweet treats: Looking for something new? Try this mango crumble with chai custard
Tandoori mixed grill at the Raj Mahal.
Restaurant review: I slayed the dragon at The Raj Mahal in Monifieth – and…

Most Read

1
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Sweet ginger Specially Selected Pork chow mein with plum sauce.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks