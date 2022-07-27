Dundee and United supporters put rivalries aside to tackle food poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee and United supporters put rivalries aside to tackle food poverty

By Poppy Watson
July 27 2022, 4.45pm Updated: July 27 2022, 4.57pm
Fans for Foodbanks Dundee volunteers. (Left to right) Darren Thomson, Marty Smith, Liam McKelvie and Daniel Gearie.
Dundee and Dundee United football fans are putting their rivalries aside to tackle food poverty with the launch of a charitable initiative.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks Dundee will be collecting food donations from supporters on big match days – starting this Saturday at Dundee United versus Partick Thistle.

The new group joins a network of fan-driven food banks across the UK, which stems from an anti-poverty project founded by football fans in Liverpool.

It comes amid a cost of living crisis caused by spiralling food and energy prices.

‘If you can, bring a can’

Marty Smith, 31, from Dundee, is leading the project.

He wants to show that football fans can come together, even if they back different teams, to support good causes.

He said: “Everyone is willing to set aside the rivalries between the two Dundee teams to tackle an issue which is going to become ever more present in the city over the next few months through the cost of living crisis.

Dundee and Dundee United fans have come together to tackle food poverty.

“Our motto is: If you can, bring a can.

“Where else are you going to get 5,000 to 6,000 people in one place on a weekend?

“If even half of those brought a can, or some pasta, or some toiletries, it will be quite a big collection that we get.”

Marty says fans have been hugely supportive of the new initiative.

More than a dozen Dundee and Dundee United supporters have already signed up to volunteer.

Marty said: “We’ve got a network of people who are willing to give up their Saturday afternoons to come collect some food and talk about some of the issues around food poverty in our city.

“We’re excited to get started and we just want to do our bit to help our communities.”

‘We want to help struggling communities’

Donations will be gathered at Dundee and Dundee United home league matches every weekend.

Fans for Foodbanks Dundee will set up a collection point outside the stadiums so supporters can drop off donations ahead of the game.

These will then be distributed to foodbanks across Dundee.

Marty, who works for Samaritans Scotland, said: “We will be alternating between foodbanks week-to-week.

“We’re not just focused on one area – we want to go right across the city and help the communities that are struggling.”

Fans for Foodbanks Dundee will be collecting food donations on big match days.

The Dundee group is a branch of Fans for Foodbanks Scotland, which Marty helped to launch earlier this month.

He started the initiative alongside football fans from Celtic, Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock.

It has been inspired by the original Fans Supporting Foodbanks organisation, set up in 2015, which saw Liverpool and Everton followers come together to show solidarity with those experiencing poverty.

Marty said: “In Liverpool, they started off collecting donations out of a wheelie bin.

“Now they provide 25% of all food donations to north Liverpool food banks, just from collections at the games.

“It’s obviously an idea which there’s a lot of support for down south – so we thought, why not just bring it up here as well?”

Those behind the Scottish initiative want all 42 teams in the top divisions in Scotland to get on board.

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

