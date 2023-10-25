Man, 34, charged in connection with string of car break-ins in Dundee

A 34-year-old man has been charged after a string of car break-ins in Dundee.

Three vehicles were targeted between Wolseley Street and Mains Loan over Tuesday evening.

Police confirmed the man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday in connection with the alleged offences.

Locals reported seeing police with search gloves on during their inquiries on Mains Loan after the alarm was raised.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 8.35am on Wednesday, 25 October, 2023, police received a report of two vehicles being broken into on Mains Loan, Dundee, in addition to a further vehicle on Wolseley Street.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incidents, and is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday October 26, 2023.”