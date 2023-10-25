Arbroath RNLI: Where and when you can pay tribute to the brave souls of the Robert Lindsay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath RNLI: Where and when you can pay tribute to the brave souls of the Robert Lindsay

The 70th anniversary of the loss of the Angus town's lifeboat will be marked in a series of tributes on Friday.

By Graham Brown
The aftermath of the Robert Lindsay disaster. Image: DC Thomson
Arbroath and Angus will join together in a show of respect for the tragic crew of the lifeboat Robert Lindsay this week.

It is 70 years since the disaster which tore through the heart of the community.

Six men were lost when dawn of October 27 1953 revealed the harrowing sight of RNLB Robert Lindsay on her side just outside Arbroath harbour.

She was capsized by a huge wave as rescuers fired lifelines from the sea wall.

One crewman survived after grabbing a rope and being pulled to safety.

Robert Lindsay memorial
A memorial to the crew in Arbroath lifeboat station. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

David Bruce, Harry Swankie, Thomas Adams, William Swankie Jnr, Charles Cargill and David Cargill will be remembered on Friday.

The lifeboat was returning from a fateful mission to help the Dundee sand dredger Islandmagee.

It hit trouble along the coast of Fife and also sank with the loss of all hands.

How will the Arbroath anniversary be marked?

Three main events of remembrance are taking place in the town on Friday.

12 noon: Arbroath RNLI crew to lay graveside wreaths at Eastern Cemetery.

1pm – Arbroath lifeboat will launch for wreath-laying at sea.

The flank stations of Montrose and Broughty Ferry will support the Arbroath crew if operationally possible.

3pm – Public church service at Arbroath West Kirk

The service will be conducted by kirk minister and RNLI chaplain, the Rev. Chris Hay.

It has been organised by former members of Arbroath lifeboat guild.

