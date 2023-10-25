Arbroath RNLI: Where and when you can pay tribute to the brave souls of the Robert Lindsay

Arbroath and Angus will join together in a show of respect for the tragic crew of the lifeboat Robert Lindsay this week.

It is 70 years since the disaster which tore through the heart of the community.

Six men were lost when dawn of October 27 1953 revealed the harrowing sight of RNLB Robert Lindsay on her side just outside Arbroath harbour.

She was capsized by a huge wave as rescuers fired lifelines from the sea wall.

One crewman survived after grabbing a rope and being pulled to safety.

David Bruce, Harry Swankie, Thomas Adams, William Swankie Jnr, Charles Cargill and David Cargill will be remembered on Friday.

The lifeboat was returning from a fateful mission to help the Dundee sand dredger Islandmagee.

It hit trouble along the coast of Fife and also sank with the loss of all hands.

How will the Arbroath anniversary be marked?

Three main events of remembrance are taking place in the town on Friday.

12 noon: Arbroath RNLI crew to lay graveside wreaths at Eastern Cemetery.

1pm – Arbroath lifeboat will launch for wreath-laying at sea.

The flank stations of Montrose and Broughty Ferry will support the Arbroath crew if operationally possible.

3pm – Public church service at Arbroath West Kirk

The service will be conducted by kirk minister and RNLI chaplain, the Rev. Chris Hay.

It has been organised by former members of Arbroath lifeboat guild.