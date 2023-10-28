Dundee City Council targeted by phishing email from hacked employee account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council targeted by phishing email from hacked employee account

An email was sent to internal and external addresses which purported to share a PDF file containing information on the instrumental music service.

By Laura Devlin
Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.
Dundee House on North Lindsay Street.

Dundee City Council says it has put in place extra mitigations to protect its IT systems after a “potential phishing email” was circulated from an employee address.

The email, which was sent to a number of internal and external addresses on Thursday, purported to share a PDF file containing information on the instrumental music service.

However Dundee City Council subsequently confirmed the employee’s email address had been hacked.

This resulted in users who had received the email being asked to change their account passwords as a precaution.

The council also circulated an internal email warning people of the breach and have put in place further mitigations to “safeguard” their operations.

‘Full confidence’ in council response

Phishing is a method used by cyber attackers in an attempt to steal confidential personal and corporate information.

It usually involves tricking users into doing ‘the wrong thing’, such as clicking a bad link that will download malware or directing them to a dodgy website.

Liberal Democrat councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End ward, said he had full confidence in the council’s IT department who acted quickly to stop the threat.

He said: “I received this particular email as well.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Any large organisation with thousands of email accounts and massive traffic from both internal and external sources is often going to get phishing attempts.

“But I have great deal of confidence in the IT service of the council and they get on top of things very quickly.

“Very few of these type of emails get through because of their expertise.”

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The Council is aware of the potential phishing email which was circulated on Thursday.

“There has been no wider compromise of our IT system detected.

“As a precaution further mitigation has been put in place by IT staff to safeguard the council.”

